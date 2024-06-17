Anti-social elements, drug offenders on police radar

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, June 16

The police claimed to have launched an programme to improve efficiency and enhance vigilance at various wings and police stations falling under Malerkotla district Police office.

The rank and file in the uniformed force led by SSP Simrat Kaur has been advised to tighten noose around anti-social elements with intent to maintain peace in the region.

The action was initiated in compliance with orders of the DIG Patiala Harcharan Singh Bhullar.

“Having received instructions from Director General of Police, we have advised all police district chiefs, including Malerkotla SSP Simrat Kaur to ensure that administrative actions, including transfers of other rank personnel should be taken strictly in accordance with the Punjab Police rules and as per the extant transfer policy,” said Bhullar, acknowledging that compliance of his orders is being monitored closely.

DIG Bhullar said officers in the district have been advised to caution SHOs and beat officers to follow zero tolerance against drug peddlers and habitual offenders by undertaking CASO and random checking in localities earlier identified as hotspots.

Breaking of the supply chain of drugs by identifying big fish, freezing of property acquired through illegal means, enhancement of surveillance, disposal of pending cases within stipulated period and courteous disposition of all personnel towards the general public, were cited as strategic elements of the revamped intensive policing.

