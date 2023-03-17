 Anticipatory bail for Badal Sr : The Tribune India

Kotkapura

Anticipatory bail for Badal Sr

No relief for SAD chief Sukhbir

Anticipatory bail for Badal Sr

Parkash Singh Badal



Tribune News Service

Faridkot, March 16

The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Faridkot, today allowed anticipatory bail to former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal in the Kotkapura police firing case, but denied the relief to Sukhbir Badal.

Sacrilege incidents

  • June 1, 2015: ‘Bir’ stolen from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala gurdwara
  • Sept 24: Sacrilegious posters found at gurdwaras in Burj Jawahar Singh Wala and Bargari
  • Oct 12: Torn pages of Guru Granth Sahib found in a street opposite Gurdwara Sahib at Bargari
  • Oct 14: Police, Sikh protesters clash at Kotkapura during a protest against sacrilege incidents
  • April 14, 2017: Govt sets up commission of inquiry, headed by Justice (retd) Ranjit Singh
  • August 7, 2018: FIR registered

In his order, Judge Rajiv Kalra asserted that there was no legal impediment in extending the benefit of bail to the senior Badal, having regard to his age and medical condition. While denying the relief to Sukhbir, the court relied upon the SIT investigation report, according to which three sacrilege incidents were not “properly and professionally investigated with an intent to screen guilty dera premis from possible criminal action owing to clandestine inaction by the then Home Minister”. Sukhbir’s direct link and personal relationship with dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and his personal aspirations to garner and secure votes of dera followers had the potential to put the state into turmoil of sectarian clash. The court, as such, did not deem it a fit case to extend the benefit of anticipatory bail to Sukhbir, Kalra asserted.

In his detailed order, Kalra also referred to the SIT report, which among other things, said Sukhbir had intentionally abandoned the law and order of the state on October 12, 2015, and left for Gurugram despite having knowledge of a third incident of sacrilege and the growing resentment among the Sikh sangat at Bargari and Kotkapura with an intention to use his absence as an excuse to evade responsibility of illegal action of the police under Sumedh Singh Saini.

“Having regard to such nature and gravity of offence, which had the potential to put the state into turmoil of sectarian clash, this court does not deem it a fit case to extend the benefit of anticipatory bail”, reads the order.

Granting relief to the senior Badal, the court directed the former CM to surrender before the ilaqa magistrate, Faridkot, within 15 days, and in the event of his arrest, it was stated that he be released on bail on his furnishing a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh with one surety in the like amount. The court said he would not leave India without the permission of the court.

The court also denied the anticipatory bail relief to Sukhminder Singh Mann, then SSP, Faridkot.

The court asserted that the SIT conclusion in its report appeared to be based upon various factors such as eyewitness account, CCTV footage and communication among the state machinery, apart from scientific investigation. It was not liable to be discarded outright.

“The political rhetoric of the present CM or his Cabinet colleagues spread over Twitter handles does not give credibility to the allegations of hobnobbing of the present SIT with the political dispensation. It does not entail to draw an inference that the SIT conclusion was overshadowed or influenced by the present political dispensation”, the court observed.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Video: Punjabi actor Aman Dhaliwal stabbed at gym in US

2
Diaspora

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh's 'yellow turban' draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally

3
Punjab

Students facing deportation from Canada: Jalandhar police locate office of travel agent who issued fake visa papers to over 700 students

4
Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan devours missi roti, paneer at dhaba in Chandigarh, explores Punjab on autorickshaw

5
Punjab

Lawrence Bishnoi interview not conducted from any Punjab jail: DGP Gaurav Yadav

6
World

US releases video of Russian jet dumping fuel on its drone in international airspace over Black Sea

7
J & K

Conman from Gujarat posing as 'Additional Director in PMO' arrested in Kashmir

8
Nation

'Is Jairam your nanny': BJP's swipe at Rahul Gandhi's slip; 'We don't use teleprompters', counters Cong gen secy

9
Nation

2 pilots killed as Army chopper crashes in Arunachal Pradesh

10
Nation

If Indian democracy was functioning, I'd be allowed to speak in Parliament today: Rahul on BJP attacks

Don't Miss

View All
'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh’s ‘yellow turban’ draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally
Diaspora

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh's 'yellow turban' draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally

Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI
Chandigarh

Organ donation: Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit by March 31
Chandigarh

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit in Chandigarh by March 31

‘Plot to kill Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police
Punjab

‘Plan to kill singers Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record
Trending

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record

Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park
Diaspora

Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb
Health

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many?
Trending

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many

Top News

Face-off persists as govt demands apology, Rahul insists he be heard

Face-off persists as govt demands apology, Rahul insists he be heard

Karnataka polls on mind, BJP may keep issue on boil

Karnataka polls on mind, BJP may keep issue on boil

Army copter crashes in Arunachal, 2 dead

Army copter crashes in Arunachal, 2 dead

Garcetti new US envoy, India looks to taking forward multifaceted ties

Garcetti new US envoy, India looks to taking forward multifaceted ties

More trouble for Sisodia, named in ‘snooping’ case

More trouble for Sisodia, named in 'snooping' case

Faces charges of forgery, criminal breach of trust


Cities

View All

400 more policemen to manage traffic in holy city

400 more policemen to manage traffic in holy city

Snag leads to electricity outage on Heritage Street

Y20 consultation summit puts focus on AI-based research & sustainable farming

Start-up exhibition grabbing eyeballs

Jee aaya nu G20 delegates

Pb, Hry, UT give nod to MRTS for tricity, Metrolite on cards

Pb, Hry, UT give nod to MRTS for tricity, Metrolite on cards

Built Deep Complex road, locals deserve ‘chhittar’ if they still don’t vote for me: MP

Work on potholed Zirakpur road begins

Firm to get only 25% of parking lots until smart features implemented

P’kula prepares for G20 delegates’ visit on Mar 31

Alternative road to decongest Delhi to be ready by October, says Gadkari

Alternative road to decongest Delhi to be ready by October, says Gadkari

Bhalswa landfill site to be cleared by March ’24: Kejriwal

2 members of Irani gang held

Man opens fire at neighbour after losing case, held

Delhi Police arrest 9 for duping over 100 youths on pretext of offering them jobs in private airlines

Students facing deportation from Canada: Jalandhar police locate office of travel agent who issued fake visa papers to over 700 students

Students facing deportation from Canada: Jalandhar police locate office of travel agent who issued fake visa papers to over 700 students

Man hacks friend to death, nabbed

Patwari lands in VB net for graft

Jalandhar bypoll: Poaching fear again haunts Congress leaders

BSP's show of strength at Jalandhar

Four of gang arrested with Rs 1.19 lakh counterfeit notes in Ludhiana

Four of gang arrested with Rs 1.19 lakh counterfeit notes in Ludhiana

Lack of safety arrangements caused casualties: Officials

Self-styled godman gets 20-year jail for sexually exploiting girl in Ludhiana

Sarpanch among five booked on extortion charge

15 injured as Safari, mini-truck collide in Samrala

2 months on, civic body poll dates yet to be out

2 months on, civic body poll dates yet to be out

Varsity students, staff continue stir over grant

‘Faculty, admn to blame for Pbi varsity’s financial crisis’

Police drive against anti-social elements

Kisan Mela witnesses heavy footfall at Rauni