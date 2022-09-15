Anticipatory bail to Punjab ex-DGP Sumedh Saini confirmed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 14

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has confirmed anticipatory bail granted to Sumedh Singh Saini in two cases after Justice Avneesh Jhingan took note of the fact that Punjab’s former top cop had cooperated in the investigation and his custody as on date was not required.

Justice Jhingan asserted it was forthcoming from the pleadings that the petitioner had joined the investigation. He had also cooperated and handed over the required documents which had been sent for forensic report. “Considering that the petitioner has cooperated in the investigation and his custody as on date is not required, the interim anticipatory bail granted vide orders dated August 12, 2021, and April 28 are made absolute.”

Justice Jhingan added Saini would be released on bail subject to his furnishing adequate bail bonds to the investigating officer’s satisfaction in case of his arrest in FIR number 11 of September 17, 2020. He was also directed to join the investigation as and when called for. Saini was represented by advocate Sant Pal Singh Sidhu.

Justice Jhingan, in his August 12, 2021, order had observed: “Though there is an apprehension raised that the petitioner was ploughing back the black money, but the allegations are based upon documentary evidence and the banking transactions. For joining loose ends, if any, with regard to the documentary evidence or banking transactions, this court is of the opinion that custodial interrogation of the petitioner is not required.

Saini was at that time seeking anticipatory bail in the FIR registered on August 2, 2021, under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 109 and 120-B of the IPC at Vigilance Bureau police station in Mohali.

The FIR followed vigilance inquiry initiated against Nimrat Deep Singh, Executive Engineer, PWD (B&M) Department, and his father-Surinderjit Singh Jaspal. The basis of the inquiry was amassing of disproportionate assets than his known sources of income by Nimrat Deep Singh.

Justice Jhingan had asserted it would not be appropriate at the current stage to deal with the contentions raised by Saini’s counsel regarding political vendetta and that he was granted protection in all other FIRs. The prayer was to be considered on the facts of each case.

It was not a disputed fact that Vigilance inquiry was initiated against Nimrat Deep Singh for having disproportionate assets to his known sources of income.

