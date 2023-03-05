Anurag Thakur: Concern over poor law & order in Punjab, Centre watching

Tribune News Service

Ropar, March 4

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur expressed concern over the ‘deteriorating’ law and order situation in Punjab.

Thakur, who launched Yuva [email protected] across India from the IIT Ropar campus, here today said, “The law and order situation in the state has become bad since the AAP government took over last year. The Punjab Police is known for its competency throughout the country till recently it is in pathetic condition.”

Taking a dig over claims made by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the past he said they used to say if the Delhi Government was given the control of the police for two days they would bring major reforms, but today they had made the condition of Punjab Police so pathetic that the law and order situation had collapsed in the state.

In reply to a question regarding possibility of imposition of President’s rule in Punjab Anurag Thakur expressed hope that the Government of Punjab would come out of its “honeymoon period” and take concrete steps to set the things right in the state.

He said the Central Government was keeping a close watch on the situation in Punjab. On the occasion, he also launched the dashboard of Yuva Utsava.

In the first phase by 31st March 2023, Yuva Utsava will be conducted in 150 districts across the country to celebrate the youth power.

The Yuva Utsav programmes in the first phase are being hosted by schools and colleges of the districts, with broad based participants/footfall from neighbouring educational institutions apart from the youth volunteers and members of the Youth Club affiliated with the NYKS.