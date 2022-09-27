Anurag Thakur honours 7-year-old mountaineer Saanvi Sood who scaled Mt Kilimanjaro in July

Tribune News Service

Ropar, September 26

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur honoured seven-year-old mountaineer Saanvi Sood by inviting her at his Delhi residence yesterday.

In July, Saanvi scaled Mt Kilimanjaro, the highest peak of Africa. Earlier she became the youngest Indian girl to climb the base camp (5364 m) of Mount Everest. Now, her she has made it to the Asia Book of Records, India Book of Records, and Kalam’s World Record and Rising Youth Superstar Kid of 2022.

On Independence Day, the district administration honoured her with a bravery award and CM Bhagwant Mann felicitated her at his office on August 18. Now, Saanvi is preparing to scale seven summits of the world.

Thakur said her feat was a symbol of promoting girl power, empowering women and awareness among the youth on physical fitness. He promised to support her.

#anurag thakur #bhagwant mann #ropar