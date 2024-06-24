Any CM with self-respect would have quit: Jakhar on DGP’s statement

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 23

BJP state chief Sunil Jakhar, who inaugurated office of party’s Jalandhar (West) bypoll candidate Sheetal Angural, today said it had happened for the first time that the DGP had countered statement of the Chief Minister.

He said any self-respecting CM would either have resigned or would have suspended the DGP. Jakhar made these comments in an apparent reference to DGP Gaurav Yadav’s recent statement regarding the transfer of 10,000 cops in the state.

Targeting CM Bhagwant Mann, Jakhar said the CM had shifted to Jalandhar as his authority had been challenged and a bail to Kejriwal would cause him to lose his position.

He said the Congress-AAP’s “chor-sipahi” game as well as the Shiromani Akali Dal’s weakening position had emboldened fundamentalist elements in the state.

While CM Mann had said transfer of cops came in the wake of his realisation that drug peddlers had a nexus with the police personnel, the DGP had countered the CM’s statement in an interview with The Tribune stating that shuffling of 10,000 cops didn’t meant that his force was tainted.

Jakhar said, “The DGP had to stand up and say this is ‘wrong’. Yadav said these transfers were a routine administrative matter and had nothing to do with reasons stated by the CM. Any self-respecting CM would have resigned or would have suspended the DGP. But they are clinging to the chair.”

Reiterating the issue later, Jakhar said, “Bhagwant Mann whose statements are being countered and termed incorrect by the DGP; can that Bhagwant Mann maintain peace and harmony in the state?”

Speaking on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Jakhar said, “If Kejriwal comes out of jail tomorrow then Shrimaan (CM Mann) is gone.”

“Whether he stays, depends upon whether Kejriwal is freed… if Kejriwal gets bail, then the moment result comes out (for Jalandhar West) and Angural wins; that day will be the political pack up of Mann. He will lose his chair,” he added.

