Anyone involved in drugs cases will be held accountable: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

PTI

Sangrur, September 29

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asserted on Friday that anyone found involved in a drugs-related case will be held accountable.

Mann's comments came a day after Congress leaders slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab over the arrest of MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in a 2015 case involving drugs, calling it political vendetta.

Addressing a gathering here, Mann, without taking any name, said anyone found involved in drugs cases will be held accountable.

"If someone's name appeared in a drugs-related case five, 10 or 15 years ago, but he got it removed with the help of successive governments or used some other method, that will not work now and such people will be held accountable," he said.

Both the Congress and the AAP are part of the opposition INDIA bloc that seeks to put up a united fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Khaira's arrest came amid talks of seat sharing between the members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

The Punjab Congress has already opposed any alliance with the ruling AAP in the state for the general election.

Khaira was arrested by the Punjab Police here on Thursday in connection with a 2015 drug-trafficking case, triggering accusations of political vendetta by the Congress against the AAP.

A Congress delegation met Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday and complained about the "fake" case against Khaira.

Mann also said those who had plundered Punjab and looted the state's coffers will be held accountable.

"Those who plundered the state and looted the state exchequer will be held accountable," he said.

The chief minister added that corrupt elements will be put behind bars and will not be spared at any cost.

He asked for full-fledged support and cooperation from people in his government's battle against corruption.

Mann accused those in the previous governments of using power for their vested interests or for the interests of their families.

He said these leaders always befooled the common man due to which they were rejected by people.

According to an official statement, the chief minister said the AAP government has given 36,521 jobs in the first 18 months of its tenure.

On the occasion, Mann announced that the uniforms for government school students will now be stitched by the members of self-help groups (SHGs).

He said the SHGs work tirelessly in the villages and this move will help them.

He also said the move will go a long way in empowering women, especially those in the rural areas.

In a step aimed at inculcating reading habits amongst youngsters, the chief minister dedicated 12 libraries to people.

"These libraries are just a beginning and 16 more will be inaugurated soon," he told the gathering.

