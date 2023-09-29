 Anyone involved in drugs cases will be held accountable: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Anyone involved in drugs cases will be held accountable: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Anyone involved in drugs cases will be held accountable: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

The chief minister added that corrupt elements will be put behind bars and will not be spared at any cost

Anyone involved in drugs cases will be held accountable: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Video Grab



PTI

Sangrur, September 29

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asserted on Friday that anyone found involved in a drugs-related case will be held accountable.

Mann's comments came a day after Congress leaders slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab over the arrest of MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in a 2015 case involving drugs, calling it political vendetta.

Addressing a gathering here, Mann, without taking any name, said anyone found involved in drugs cases will be held accountable.

"If someone's name appeared in a drugs-related case five, 10 or 15 years ago, but he got it removed with the help of successive governments or used some other method, that will not work now and such people will be held accountable," he said.

Both the Congress and the AAP are part of the opposition INDIA bloc that seeks to put up a united fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Khaira's arrest came amid talks of seat sharing between the members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

The Punjab Congress has already opposed any alliance with the ruling AAP in the state for the general election.

Khaira was arrested by the Punjab Police here on Thursday in connection with a 2015 drug-trafficking case, triggering accusations of political vendetta by the Congress against the AAP.

A Congress delegation met Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday and complained about the "fake" case against Khaira.

Mann also said those who had plundered Punjab and looted the state's coffers will be held accountable.

"Those who plundered the state and looted the state exchequer will be held accountable," he said.

The chief minister added that corrupt elements will be put behind bars and will not be spared at any cost.

He asked for full-fledged support and cooperation from people in his government's battle against corruption.

Mann accused those in the previous governments of using power for their vested interests or for the interests of their families.

He said these leaders always befooled the common man due to which they were rejected by people.

According to an official statement, the chief minister said the AAP government has given 36,521 jobs in the first 18 months of its tenure.

On the occasion, Mann announced that the uniforms for government school students will now be stitched by the members of self-help groups (SHGs).

He said the SHGs work tirelessly in the villages and this move will help them.

He also said the move will go a long way in empowering women, especially those in the rural areas.

In a step aimed at inculcating reading habits amongst youngsters, the chief minister dedicated 12 libraries to people.

"These libraries are just a beginning and 16 more will be inaugurated soon," he told the gathering.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Bhagwant Mann #Congress #Sangrur #Sukhpal Khaira

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

FIR against Gurpatwant Pannun for threatening to disrupt Cricket World Cup

2
Jalandhar

Viral video of social media influencer creating a reel on police vehicle sparks row

3
Punjab

SSP shifted, 5 cops suspended after arrest of Khadoor Sahib AAP MLA’s relative

4
World

Amid standoff, Justin Trudeau says Canada still committed to building closer ties with India

5
Punjab

High Court allows anticipatory bail to Sukhbir Badal, Sumedh Saini, Paramraj Umaranangal in Kotkapura, Behbal Kalan firing cases

6
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

7
India

Jaishankar meets Antony Blinken, NSA Jake Sullivan amid strained India-Canada ties

8
Chandigarh

CHB puts Sector 41-A duplex house allottees on final notice

9
Chandigarh

Soon, fly from Ambala Cantt

10
Bathinda

Punjab Congress leaders Raja Warring, Partap Bajwa not allowed to meet arrested Sukhpal Khaira at Fazilka

Don't Miss

View All
Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students
Jalandhar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students

Top News

Problem is with ‘permissive’ Canadian attitude to terrorists: Jaishankar

Problem is with ‘permissive’ Canadian attitude to terrorists: Jaishankar

They have been given operating space because of compulsions ...

Not advisable to tinker with existing age of consent under POCSO Act: Law Commission to govt

Law Commission recommends retaining 18 years as age of consent under POCSO Act

The Commission says comprehensive and age-appropriate sex ed...

At least 34 people killed, over 130 injured in suicide blast in Pakistan

At least 56 people killed in two suicide blasts in Pakistan

The explosion takes place when people were gathering to mark...

High Court allows anticipatory bail to Sukhbir Badal, Sumedh Saini, Paramraj Umranagal in Kotkapura, Behbal Kalan firing cases

High Court allows anticipatory bail to Sukhbir Badal, Sumedh Saini, Paramraj Umaranangal in Kotkapura, Behbal Kalan firing cases

Pronouncing the order, Justice Anoop Chitkara rules it is no...

Parineeti Chopra’s love song for husband Raghav Chadha melts his heart, ‘I am truly overwhelmed’

Parineeti Chopra’s love song for husband Raghav Chadha melts his heart, ‘I am truly overwhelmed’

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha share a new video that gi...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone near International Border in Amritsar sector; seizes soft drink bottle filled with drugs

BSF shoots down drone near International Border in Amritsar sector; seizes soft drink bottle filled with drugs

Farmers begin three-day ‘rail roko’ protest in district

SSP shifted, 5 cops suspended after arrest of Khadoor Sahib AAP MLA’s relative

Murdered victim’s kin meet SSP, seek arrest of suspects

This ward no exception to civic woes

Congress leaders Raja Warring, Partap Bajwa not allowed to meet arrested party MLA Sukhpal Khaira at Fazilka

Punjab Congress leaders Raja Warring, Partap Bajwa not allowed to meet arrested Sukhpal Khaira at Fazilka

Farmers block railway track in Bathinda

Traffic on Chandigarh-Ambala highway diverted at Lalru as farmers stage protest

Farmers' protest: Traffic on Chandigarh-Ambala highway restored

CHB puts Sector 41-A duplex house allottees on final notice

Day later, High Court tells Chandigarh to unlock taxi stands

MC gets Rs 25 cr from Chandigarh Administration

Mohali: CDIL 1st firm to produce silicon carbide devices

‘AAP committed to INDIA alliance’, says Kejriwal amid row over Punjab Congress MLA Khaira’s arrest

'AAP committed to INDIA alliance', says Kejriwal amid row over Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira's arrest

Massive fire at Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi

Delhi jewellery heist: Two held in Chhattisgarh; 18.5 kg gold and diamond ornaments, Rs 12.5 lakh recovered

Nothing will come out of CBI probe into bungalow renovation: Kejriwal

NDTF retains post of DUTA president

Jalandhar SHO suspended after video shows social media influencer posing on his vehicle

Viral video of social media influencer creating a reel on police vehicle sparks row

Computer teachers protest, want govt to fulfil demands

Khatkar Kalan sarpanch 'denied' entry to CM Bhagwant Mann's event on Shaheed Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary

SAD-BSP 'stopped' from paying tributes to martyr

Meeting between sugarcane growers & officials inconclusive; stir continues

35-yr-old man stabbed to death in Machhiwara

35-yr-old man stabbed to death in Machhiwara

Ludhiana's Rs 1-cr gold loot case: Arrested ASI was international netball player

Farmers’ agitation brings rail traffic to a halt

Ward watch: Ludhiana MC yet to restore water supply to Maratha Colony

2-yr-old abducted, violated; man held

Residents flag congestion due to MC decision on CLU

Residents flag congestion due to MC decision on CLU

MC to lay storm water lines in areas prone to flooding

Gurjoat wins team bronze in shooting

Mandi Gobindgarh rejoices at Arjun's feat

Bhagat Singh remembered