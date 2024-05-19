 Apex court refuses to stay IGP’s reinstatement by High Court : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Apex court refuses to stay IGP’s reinstatement by High Court

Apex court refuses to stay IGP’s reinstatement by High Court

Apex court refuses to stay IGP’s reinstatement by High Court


Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 18

Just over three months after the Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed multiple orders placing under suspension the services of Inspector General of Police Paramraj Singh Umranangal, the Supreme Court has expressed its disinclination to intervene in the matter at the current stage.

The Bench, at the same time, made it clear that the state of Punjab could give him a posting of its choice. Umranangal was arrayed as an accused in an FIR registered in August 2018, related to Kotkapura police firing following sacrilege incidents.

Taking up an appeal filed by the state, apex court asserted it was not inclined to grant “any interim order” at this stage. The Bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma added, “However, we only observe that the appellant after reinstating respondent, Umranangal, as per the direction of the High Court, would be at liberty to give him any posting of its choice, which shall remain subject to final outcome of this petition”.

Appearing on Umranangal’s behalf, senior counsel PS Patwalia with advocates Gauravjit Singh Patwalia, Lagan Kaur Sidhu, Sangram Saron and Amit Verma stated that the police officer would withdraw his contempt petition as soon as he is reinstated. Taking a note of the contentions, the Bench fixed the matter for further hearing on September 11.

Umranangal had moved the High Court for quashing impugned judgment and order dated February 1, 2023, passed by the Central Administrative Tribunal, whereby his claim for reinstatement was rejected. Rapping the state for not caring to follow the mandatory course of action, the High Court in February quashed the orders before directing the state to allow him to join the services forthwith.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

AAP releases new video showing Swati Maliwal walking out of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence

2
Diaspora

South Asian students attacked in Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek; EAM Jaishankar, Pakistani counterpart advise students to stay indoors

3
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar, accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal, arrested

4
Punjab

AAP files complaint with Election Commission against Faridkot BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans for issuing threats to protesting farmers

5
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal, others to march towards BJP HQ tomorrow, ‘arrest us if you can’, dares Delhi CM

6
Delhi

Amid Swati Maliwal row, AAP MP Raghav Chadha arrives at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence

7
Punjab

Supreme Court refuses to pass interim order on Punjab’s plea to stay orders on IGP Umaranangal’s reinstatement

8
Diaspora

Indian students in Kyrgyzstan asked to stay indoors after mob attacks on Pakistani students in hostel

9
Delhi

Swati Maliwal's AIIMS medical report shows bruises over her left leg and her right cheek

10
Punjab

Congress names observers for 10 Punjab Lok Sabha seats

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: Delhi court sends Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar to 5-day police custody

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: Delhi court sends Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar to 5-day police custody

Police had sought 7-day custody of Kumar to question him in ...

Ultras kill former sarpanch, injure 2 tourists in J&K

Terrorists kill former sarpanch, injure 2 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir

Rajasthan couple was injured after terrorists opened fire in...

Kochi-bound Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Bengaluru airport after engine fire

Kochi-bound Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Bengaluru airport after engine fire

Fire was noticed minutes after the take-off, say sources

Arrest warrant against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in sexual assault case

Arrest warrant against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in sexual assault case

NDA’s Hassan Lok Sabha candidate is at large

Taranjit talks up American cure for Punjab ills

Taranjit talks up American cure for Punjab ills

BJP’s Amritsar candidate, ex-envoy details how his foreign s...


Cities

View All

Firing near Aujla’s rally venue

Firing near Aujla’s rally venue

City to witness contest mainly between aspirants of four recognised parties

Cauliflower, cylinder, CCTV camera: Independents’ symbols grab attention

CPI’s Daswinder faces sweltering heat, challenge of eroding party base

Murder suspect held from Golden Temple complex

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Patiala mishap snuffs out lives of 2 tricity residents

Patiala mishap snuffs out lives of 2 tricity residents

INDIA VOTES 2024: City women list demands, will deliver, say candidates

INDIA VOTES 2024: 27 Form 12D voters to cast their ballot today

Shekhawat seeks support of Mohali industrialists

CPI backing boost for Congress: Singla

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: Delhi court sends Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar to 5-day police custody

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: Delhi court sends Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar to 5-day police custody

I’ve no successor, 140 crore Indians my heir, says Modi

Swati Maliwal blackmailed by BJP as she faces corruption case: AAP

Maliwal vs Bibhav: Assault accusation shakes AAP ahead of Lok Sabha poll

Kanhaiya Kumar accuses Manoj Tiwari of assault

INDIA VOTES 2024: Observers seek support from parties, candidates for transparent elections

INDIA VOTES 2024: Observers seek support from parties, candidates for transparent elections

For some, votes matter more than peace: Sukhbir Badal

Punjab for Punjabis, vows Akali manifesto

Posters, leaders’ photos blackened in Jalandhar

Candidates dance, play games to woo voters

At 46.3°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab, IMD issues severe heatwave alert for today

At 46.3°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab, IMD issues severe heatwave alert for today

Max voters in Gill, least in Raikot Assembly segment

Wife, daughters putting in all efforts for Parashar’s win

Major tragedy averted as loaded truck overturns

Car-truck collision kills woman in Khanna

Bhushan trains guns at Modi govt, calls them ‘threat to democracy’

Bhushan trains guns at Modi govt, calls them ‘threat to democracy’

2nd randomisation of EVMs at Fatehgarh Sahib

Divine intervention: Candidates head to astrologers

Police DAV School holds investiture ceremony