Apex court refuses to stay IGP’s reinstatement by High Court

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 18

Just over three months after the Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed multiple orders placing under suspension the services of Inspector General of Police Paramraj Singh Umranangal, the Supreme Court has expressed its disinclination to intervene in the matter at the current stage.

The Bench, at the same time, made it clear that the state of Punjab could give him a posting of its choice. Umranangal was arrayed as an accused in an FIR registered in August 2018, related to Kotkapura police firing following sacrilege incidents.

Taking up an appeal filed by the state, apex court asserted it was not inclined to grant “any interim order” at this stage. The Bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma added, “However, we only observe that the appellant after reinstating respondent, Umranangal, as per the direction of the High Court, would be at liberty to give him any posting of its choice, which shall remain subject to final outcome of this petition”.

Appearing on Umranangal’s behalf, senior counsel PS Patwalia with advocates Gauravjit Singh Patwalia, Lagan Kaur Sidhu, Sangram Saron and Amit Verma stated that the police officer would withdraw his contempt petition as soon as he is reinstated. Taking a note of the contentions, the Bench fixed the matter for further hearing on September 11.

Umranangal had moved the High Court for quashing impugned judgment and order dated February 1, 2023, passed by the Central Administrative Tribunal, whereby his claim for reinstatement was rejected. Rapping the state for not caring to follow the mandatory course of action, the High Court in February quashed the orders before directing the state to allow him to join the services forthwith.

