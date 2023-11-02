Apologise for wrong facts about my father on SYL: Sunil Jakhar to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 1

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar today asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to apologise to people for falsely referring to a man standing with Indira Gandhi as his father Balram Jakhar during the earth-breaking event of the SYL in 1982 or be ready for a legal action.

What Mann said The CM had reportedly said Balram Jakhar was present with former PM Indira Gandhi at SYL event in 1982

In a video message here, the veteran leader also challenged Mann to either submit a proof of seeing his father with Indira Gandhi or apologise.

“The other day too, Mr CM, you had spoken about my father which I ignored thinking you might have uttered in a hurry. But this time, you better come out with a proof or else I will be forced to make you apologise through court”, Jakhar said.

Terming the Chief Minister’s outburst the worst in the state’s political history, the Jakhar said Mann had made a mockery of the state’s water concern for which Punjabis would never forgive him.

By first keeping the SYL out of the list of issues, and today choosing to speak on the SYL, Mann had belittled his own image as a Chief Minister, Jakhar said, pointing out that all the CM wanted was to keep every political leader away from debate by hook or by crook.

