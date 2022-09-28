Applications invited for Shaheed Bhagat Singh State Youth Award in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 28

The Punjab Department of Youth Services has invited applications from the youth for the Shaheed Bhagat Singh State Youth Award. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann made the announcement in this regard on Twitter today.

“On the occasion of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh's birthday, it is a pleasure to announce that the Department of Youth Services has invited applications from the youth for the Shaheed Bhagat Singh State Youth Award, which has been stalled for many years. Will give amount..can apply till 30th November... ,” CM Mann tweeted.