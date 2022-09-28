Applications invited for Shaheed Bhagat Singh State Youth Award in Punjab

Chandigarh, September 28
The Punjab Department of Youth Services has invited applications from the youth for the Shaheed Bhagat Singh State Youth Award. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann made the announcement in this regard on Twitter today.
“On the occasion of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh's birthday, it is a pleasure to announce that the Department of Youth Services has invited applications from the youth for the Shaheed Bhagat Singh State Youth Award, which has been stalled for many years. Will give amount..can apply till 30th November... ,” CM Mann tweeted.
ਸ਼ਹੀਦ-ਏ-ਆਜ਼ਮ ਭਗਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੇ ਜਨਮ ਦਿਨ ਮੌਕੇ ਐਲਾਨ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਹੋ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਪਿਛਲੇ ਕਈ ਸਾਲਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਰੁਕੇ ਸ਼ਹੀਦ ਭਗਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਰਾਜ ਯੁਵਾ ਪੁਰਸਕਾਰ ਲਈ ਯੁਵਕ ਸੇਵਾਵਾਂ ਵਿਭਾਗ ਨੇ ਨੌਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਬਿਨੈ ਪੱਤਰ ਮੰਗੇ ਹਨ..46 ਯੁਵਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ 51 ਹਜ਼ਾਰ ਰੁਪਏ ਦੀ ਇਨਾਮੀ ਰਾਸ਼ੀ ਦੇਵਾਂਗੇ..30 ਨਵੰਬਰ ਤੱਕ ਅਪਲਾਈ ਕਰ ਸਕਦੇ ਹੋ...@meet_hayer— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) September 28, 2022
