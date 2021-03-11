Applications sought to fill over 26K vacancies in Punjab

Chandigarh, May 5
Two days after the AAP government approved the filling of 26,454 vacancies in various departments, it has sought applications from people.
The applicants can apply for jobs on the portals of the Punjab State Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited and Punjab Public Service Commission, or those of departments. Vacancies in as many as 25 government departments have been advertised.
With this, the party claims to have initiated the process of fulfilling its election “guarantee” to the people for creating job avenues here and thus stopping brain drain from the state. Punjab figures amongst the top states when it comes to unemployment. — TNS
