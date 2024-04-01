 Appoint amicus curiae to help unrepresented convict appeal: Punjab and Haryana High Court : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Appoint amicus curiae to help unrepresented convict appeal: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Appoint amicus curiae to help unrepresented convict appeal: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Appoint amicus curiae to help unrepresented convict appeal: Punjab and Haryana High Court


Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 31

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that amicus curiae or “friend of the court” is required to be appointed to ensure adequate representation for convicts unrepresented by a counsel in legal proceedings. The Bench has also made it clear that failure to appoint amicus curiae will essentially deprive them of their right to appeal. A subsequent decision without adequate representation will, as such, tantamount to stripping away this fundamental right.

The ruling by Justice Kuldeep Tiwari of the high court came on a petition challenging a trial court judgment convicting the petitioner in a cheque bounce case under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act before sentencing him to undergo six-month imprisonment. He was also directed to pay the cheque amount of Rs 40 lakh to the complainant. The petitioner had also challenged the dismissal of his appeal by an appellate court.

Justice Tiwari’s Bench, during the hearing, was told that the appeal was dismissed after the petitioner failed to comply with the appellate court’s directions to deposit 20 per cent of the total compensation amount. The Bench observed that the judgment’s perusal showed that the petitioner was absent on the date fixed for the final arguments.

Justice Tiwari asserted that the best procedure the appellate court could have adopted was to decide the appeal after appointing an amicus curiae, so that the petitioner was not unrepresented at the time of final decision. An appeal was a convict’s statutory right and it could not be taken away in a cursory manner.

He asserted that adequate protection granted under the statute was required to be adhered to. Adequate protection also included ‘adequate and effective representation’ of the appellant, either by a counsel appointed by him or through amicus curiae appointed by the court concerned.

Disposing of the plea, Justice Tiwari added that: “In failure to appoint amicus curiae, any subsequent decision made on the appeal would in fact tantamount to taking away the right of appeal from the convict. Therefore, this court deems it fit and appropriate to set aside the judgment passed by the first appellate court concerned and remanded the instant list to the appellate court concerned for its decision afresh…”

Before parting with the order, he added that the direction was subject to the condition of the petitioner appearing before the appellate court only after depositing 20 per cent of the compensation amount as directed by it earlier.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

INDIA bloc gives call for unity to oust BJP at Delhi show of strength

2
Jalandhar

Punjab thins Jalandhar MP’s security

3
India

Union Minister and BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan’s convoy attacked in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

4
India

Samajwadi Party leader’s wife shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur

5
Uttar Pradesh

Fighting big battle against corrupt, won't be intimidated by attacks, says PM Modi at Meerut rally

6
Punjab

BJP does not want opposition parties to unite: Bhagwant Mann at INDIA bloc rally

7
India

Trouble mounts for Congress as it gets fresh I-T notice of Rs 1,745 crore; total tax demand rises to Rs 3,567 crore

8
Punjab

Farmers gather at Ambala, pay homage to farmer Shubhkaran Singh killed during protest

9
India

Enforcement Directorate attaches assets of kin of gangster who ‘managed’ crime money of Lawrence Bishnoi

10
Punjab

Lok Sabha election: BJP unable to find own party men to field them from Punjab, says Congress leader Sukhjinder Randhawa

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

INDIA puts up unity show in Capital, urges people to ‘restore democracy’

INDIA puts up unity show in Capital, urges people to ‘restore democracy’

Rahul accuses PM of taking to ‘match-fixing’ to win Lok Sabh...

Five demands to EC for ‘level playing field’

Five demands to EC for ‘level playing field’

Will ensure ill-gotten wealth is returned: PM’s dig at Opposition

Will ensure ill-gotten wealth is returned: PM Modi’s dig at Opposition

Kicks off BJP’s LS campaign in UP with Meerut rally

‘Anti-national act’: PM targets Congress for giving island to Lanka

‘Anti-national act’: PM Modi targets Congress for giving island to Sri Lanka

Address Chinese transgressions: Kharge

Hillocks levelled as illegal miners deploy heavy machines in Una

Hillocks levelled as illegal miners deploy heavy machines in Una


Cities

View All

MC collects ~37cr property tax this fiscal, fails to meet target

Amritsar MC collects Rs 37 cr property tax this fiscal, fails to meet target

Monetary dispute leads to firing in Ajnala, one injured

UK jatha starts cleaning of Golden Temple’s gold plating

Amritsar: Newly married woman dies days after ‘falling’ from second floor

Powercom employees stage protest

Police bust drug racket, nab 3 with 1.5 kg heroin

Chandigarh Police bust drug racket, nab 3 with 1.5 kg heroin

Non-segregation of electrical, manifold lines caused PGI fire, reminders overlooked

Zirakpur: Villagers of Bhankharpur area protest location of proposed underpass on NH

FOSWAC supports free water supply, parking

Chandigarh: Rs 1.54 cr sewer pipeline laid, residents relieved

At INDIA bloc rally, wife reads out Kejriwal’s six promises

At INDIA bloc rally, wife reads out Kejriwal’s six promises

Punjab leaders stand in solidarity with AAP chief

BJP calls it ‘baraat’ of corruption

Punjab thins Jalandhar MP’s security

Punjab thins Jalandhar MP’s security

Party hopper Rinku is BJP candidate from Jalandhar

Big relief for fliers as operations resume at Adampur airport

INDIA VOTES 2024: BSP fields Rakesh from Hoshiarpur

Maha rally against Kejriwal’s arrest: AAP leaders, workers gear up for Delhi protest

2 smugglers arrested with 1.95 kg heroin

2 smugglers arrested with 1.95 kg heroin

Dakha cops nab 2 thieves from Meerut

Man held for using abusive language against biz partner

6 cellphones recovered in search op at Central Jail

Man booked for killing stray dog

3 held in Patiala cake death case

3 held in Patiala cake death case

TV becoming tool for shaping social and political identities: Punjabi University study