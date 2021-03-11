Appoint Sikh as Punjab & Sind Bank MD: Vikramjit Singh Sahney

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 8

AAP’s newly elected Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Vikramjit Singh Sahney has demanded that a Sikh should have been appointed as the MD and CEO of Punjab and Sind Bank.

The demand comes as the Centre has appointed Swarup Kumar Saha to the post. Sahney said the Government of India had agreed in April 1980, at the time of nationalisation of the bank, that the chairman-cum-managing director of Punjab and Sind Bank would be a Sikh.

