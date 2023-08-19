Area under basmati cultivation goes up by 16% this season in Punjab

Chandigarh, August 18
Punjab has witnessed at least 16 per cent increase in the area under the basmati cultivation this kharif season, said Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Khudian here on Friday, adding that Amritsar district topped the chart with 1.35 lakh hectare area sown with this long-grain rice.
The minister said basmati had been sown in 5.74 lakh hectare area till August 14, of the total paddy area of 31.88 lakh hectares. “During the last season, 4.95 lakh hectares of 31.68 lakh hectares were sown with basmati,” he added.
Khudian said after Amritsar, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Fazilka and Tarn Taran had registered maximum cultivation of basmati in 90,000 hectares, 78,800 hectares and 52,000 hectares, respectively.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: 22K more marooned; Fazilka, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran worst-hit
89 more Punjab villages in deep waters
Indian-origin doctor helps catch nurse guilty of killing 7 babies in UK
British Indian doc says 'babies could've been saved'
Over 1K deodars gone, HP not seeing wood for urban spread
Reckless construction death knell for century-old conifers i...
Two India-China military meets in day to break border deadlock
Come ahead of likely Modi-Xi talks at BRICS
Rahul to contest LS poll from Amethi: UP Congress
In 2019, had lost seat to Smriti Irani