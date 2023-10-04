Area under Dhar police station becomes drug-free

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Pathankot, October 3

Dhar in Pathankot has become the first drug-free area under this police station in Punjab as it has successfully complied with all parameters set by the police to ensure that a police station is declared drug-free. There are 449 police stations.

In its fight against drugs, a high-level meeting of police officers was held at the PPA, Phillaur, on August 28. All special DGPs, STF officers, all range IGs and DIGs and all SSPs and Commissioners were in attendance. After hectic confabulations, it was decided to set certain parameters and conditions to declare a police station drug-free.

SSP Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said in the first phase, separate meetings of village elders of all 45 villages that fall in the jurisdiction of the Dhar police station were held.

“Later, a screening committee was formed to identify addicts and send them to rehabilitation centres. There were other conditions too and we have now managed to tick all boxes. Pathankot district has a total of 10 police stations and our next aim is to make all these drug-free,” he said.

