Arhtiya’s firm loses licence over straw in sacks

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, April 26

Taking strict action over putting straw in several wheat bags instead of grain, Jitendra Jorwal, DC, Sangrur, today ordered the District Mandi Officer to cancel the licence of a firm ‘Jasrao Trading Company, immediately and initiate legal action against the firm.

The alleged theft of wheat from the bags came to the notice on Wednesday when the labourers were loading these into wagons of a special goods train at Sangrur Railway Station. The labourers reportedly found straw in several wheat bags. It is learnt that the labourers also found some wheat bags underweight. The wheat was procured by the PUNGRAIN on behalf of the FCI and was being sent to Gujarat through a special train.

The order has been issued by the DC on the basis of a report of a three-member committee, formed on April 24 to conduct an inquiry into the matter. The committee submitted its report to the DC yesterday.

An FIR was also registered at General Railway Police (GRP) Station, Sangrur, yesterday. Meanwhile, Arhtiya Association, Sangrur has condemned the act of the arhtiya’s firm. They have also decided that if any arhtiya indulged in any such activity, the association will boycott him.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi #Sangrur