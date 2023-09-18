 Arhtiyas on edge, see threat to their business from MNC silos : The Tribune India

  Punjab
Arhtiyas on edge, see threat to their business from MNC silos

Declared as open market yards, farmers can sell crop

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, September 17

Demanding the restoration of their commission, as specified in the Agricultural Produce Market Committee ( APMC) Act, commission agents (arhtiyas) have threatened to take on the Centre in the coming elections if the ceiling on their commissions is not removed.

The commission agents, who had gathered here from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, besides Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, say that they now feel threatened as their trade is allegedly being grabbed by multinational agri-logistic companies setting up silos in the region. Since these silos are declared as open market yards, where farmers can directly sell their produce, the commission agents are wary that the 70 new silos to be built in Punjab, 50 in Haryana and 120 in Uttar Pradesh will take away bulk of their businesses.

Representatives of these associations gathered here this morning to chalk out a strategy to deal with this new threat to their business and press the Centre to restore their commission at 2.5 per cent of the MSP on the crop. In 2020, the Centre had capped the commision at Rs 46 per quintal of grains procured.

“Considering the amount of work we do in foodgrain procurement and in accordance with the APMC Act, our commission at 2.5 per cent should be Rs 52.50 per quintal. If our right to earn our livelihood is denied to us, we will have to resort to opposing the BJP politically,” said Babu Lal Gupta, a commission agent from Rajasthan and national president of their confederation of associations. The final course of action would be decided on September 28, he added.

The commission agents gathered here also rued that slowly the Central Government was taking away many crops from their purview. “Cotton, pulses and oilseeds are no longer procured through arhtiyas. We have not only lost out on business there, but the capping of the commission is also hurting us financially. After we realised that the government’s intention is only to promote silos, we also approached the authorities with a request that our association in each mandi can build silos. However, the financial terms kept for anyone who builds silo storages under the FCI scheme, cannot he met by anyone other than MNCs. Anyone expressing interest in building and operating silos should have financial worth of Rs 1,000 crore,” said Ravinder Cheema, president of the Arhtiya Association, Punjab.

The commission agents also rued that the Centre was not willing to increase their commission. “After including the cost of handling, packing and transportation, procuring grains through the commission agents costs the government anything between Rs 70-80 per quintal, while it costs them Rs 144 per quintal if the grains are procured at silos and stored there,” said Ashok Gupta, a commission agent from Haryana.

Women’s quota Bill demand resonates at all-party meet

Women’s quota Bill demand resonates at all-party meet

Special Parl session from today | Govt may surprise with new...

‘Outsiders’ dominate Punjab BJP core panel

'Outsiders' dominate Punjab BJP core panel

In 21-member committee, 11 leaders are new entrants

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy dies after being shot in his patrol car by an unknown assailant

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy dies after being shot in his patrol car by an unknown assailant

Shortage of RTOs leaves vehicle owners harried

Shortage of RTOs in Punjab leaves vehicle owners harried

Soldier abducted, killed in Manipur

Soldier abducted, killed in Manipur


10% rebate helps civic body collect ~14 cr property tax

10% rebate helps civic body collect Rs 14 cr property tax

India-Middle East-EU corridor can fuel growth: Experts

Local iron & steel industry losing shine

Potholes, choked sewers plague Ward No. 11

Manjinder Singh Sirsa to push for passport-free Kartarpur Sahib visit

25-yr-old killed over old enmity

25-yr-old killed over old enmity

Cotton sells above MSP, Punjab farmers upbeat

Shelve Capitol Complex projects: UNESCO panel

Shelve Capitol Complex projects: UNESCO panel

A first: PPP projects for vacant properties of Chandigarh civic body

Missing cab driver found dead near Rajpura

Two Panchkula clubs to lose liquor licence

Two arrested for human trafficking, girl rescued

PM Modi inaugurates Metro’s Airport Line extension

PM Modi inaugurates Metro’s Airport Line extension

RML Hospital opens India’s first OPD for transgenders

CBI arrests BRIL head’s secretary, six others in Rs 20 lakh bribery case

Nigerian running drug syndicate in Delhi arrested

Delhi Cop attacked in road rage

Jalandhar: 2 months on, no end to sufferings of flood-hit

Jalandhar: 2 months on, no end to sufferings of flood-hit

Jalandhar: Two months on, 700 acres of fields still waterlogged in flood-hit Lohian block

Youth Congress observes PM’s birthday as ‘unemployment day’

Mayor, councillors miffed over being ignored in car rally

Non-payment of arrears: Kapurthala DC forms price fixation panel

Ludhiana: Road accidents claimed 249 lives in eight months

Ludhiana: Road accidents claimed 249 lives in eight months

Patient’s death: We achieved more benchmarks than specified, claims SMO Dr Mandeep Sidhu

Man gets life term in murder case

3 youths came to supply drugs caught by villagers

Youth booked for abducting, raping minor

Punjabi university students to hold protest today

Punjabi university students to hold protest today

Jai Inder state president of BJP Mahila Morcha

District receives 34-mm rainfall

Man collides with stray cattle, dies

Two-day rain spell in Punjab to prove beneficial for paddy crop nearing harvest: Experts