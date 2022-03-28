Youth shot dead in broad daylight in Nawanshahr

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Nawanshahr, March 28

Six armed men gunned down a youth in broad daylight at Nawanshahr on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Makhad Kanga, 30.

According to police, six assailants riding a Safari SUV fired at least 15 rounds at the youth after he stopped at Ganga petrol station on Rahon Road.

They fled the spot after the killing at around 7.30 am.

SP Sarabjit Bahia said Makhad was staying with his in-laws at Garcha village for the past few days as his house at Kang village was under construction. He used to travel to his house every morning to tend to the cattle.

“On Monday, when he was returning from his house, he stopped at the petrol pump to get fuel for the Activa scooter he was riding. Meanwhile, the men in the Safari started firing at him,” said SP Bahia, adding that he died on the spot.

He said the deceased is survived by wife, a son and a daughter.

The SP said the crime seemed to be a case of personal rivalry. “Someone from his gang might have shot him as there were rivalries within the group. He also had several criminal cases registered against him," he said.

The SP ruled out reports of a gang war saying various other angles, including a love affair and personal enmity, were being investigated.

A case under Section 302 of the IPC had been registered against unidentified men, he said.