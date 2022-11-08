Armed miscreants enter ‘dera’ in Hoshiarpur; decamp with Rs 20 lakh cash, documents

Hoshiarpur, November 8
A group of armed miscreants forcibly entered a ‘dera’ here on Tuesday and decamped with Rs 20 lakh cash and some documents, police said.
At least 45 people carrying pistols and some sharp-edged weapons broke into Dera Santgarh located in Harkhowal village in the early hours of the day, said police.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rural), Surinder Pal said the group led by Tarsem Singh and Satvir Singh, both from Uttar Pradesh, forcibly entered the ‘dera' to take its possession.
They damaged the CCTV cameras installed in the premises, broke open the cupboards and fled with about Rs 20 lakh cash and other valuable items including mobile phones and some documents, police said.
A case under sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this regard, they said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president
Polls 104 votes against Bibi Jagir Kaur’s 42
Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India
President Draupadi Murmu administer the oath of office to Ju...
DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu governor, slam him for ‘communal’ remarks
Among others, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance take ...
Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister
The decision to issue the ordinance taken at a cabinet meeti...
UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis
It will no longer be mandatory to publish research papers pu...