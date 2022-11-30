Ferozepur: Arms & ammunition found in fields near IB

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, November 29

In a joint operation, sleuths belonging to Counter Intelligence (CI) wing and troops of the 136th Battalion reportedly found arms and ammunition near the Dona Telu Mal border outpost (BOP) in this sector.

A joint search operation was carried out during which the cache of arms and ammunition, including five assault rifles, five pistols were found from the fields along the Indo-Pakistan border. A source in the BSF said the consignment was buried under the soil.

Multiple drones from across the border have been spotted near the International Border. While several of them were intercepted, some might have been successful in getting past the security agencies and dropping weapons along the border.

As per information, the hexacopters recently seized by the BSF have the capacity to carry heavy payloads and it is possible that these were used to carry the weapons and drop them in the fields.

In past two months, Pakistan-based agencies have reportedly been using these drone incursions as diversionary tactics. Recently, a drone dropped a gift-wrapped brick and two days ago, the BSF seized a teddy-shaped balloon carrying a Pakistani currency note and a piece of paper with a coded message.

