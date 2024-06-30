Arms supply gang busted, five arrested in Phillaur

Jalandhar, June 29
The Jalandhar rural police have busted an interstate illegal arms supply gang -- whose key operatives work from USA and from inside the Ludhiana jail -- with the arrest of five persons at Phillaur.
SSP Jalandhar Dr Ankur Gupta said following a tip-off at the hi-tech naka at the Sutlej bridge in Phillaur, five men travelling from the naka on motorbikes were apprehended, searched and illegal arms were seized from them.
The five men were travelling on different motorbikes to Hoshiarpur. Upon intensive search, five pistols (one of these a .315 country made pistol) nine live rounds, eight magazines and two motorbikes were seized from them.
The five arrested accused have been identified as Shiv Dyal alias Billa, a resident of Salaran in Hoshiarpur; Jaswinder Singh alias Kala, a resident of Kalra village in Adampur; Baljit Singh alias Gora, a resident of Kalra village in Adampur; Chander Shekhar alias Pandit, a resident of Davida Rehana at Mehtiana in Hoshiarpur; Gurvinder Singh alias Sucha alias Gindu, a resident of Rawalpindi, Kapurthala.
