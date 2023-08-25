 Arms used by 4 Sidhu Moosewala shooters yet to be recovered : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Arms used by 4 Sidhu Moosewala shooters yet to be recovered

Arms used by 4 Sidhu Moosewala shooters yet to be recovered

Gangster Sachin’s extradition from Azerbaijan of little help

Arms used by 4 Sidhu Moosewala shooters yet to be recovered

Sidhu Moosewala. File photo



Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, August 24

Nearly 15 months after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead, the police are yet to recover the weapons used by four of the six shooters who were led by Priyavrat Fauji, also called the ‘Bolero car module’ or ‘Fauji module’.

It was expected that the interrogation of one of the alleged main conspirators, Sachin Thapan, extradited from Azerbaijan earlier this month, would lead to the recovery of the weapons. But nothing as such happened. The weapons included .30 bore and .9mm pistols.

Thapan has reportedly revealed the six shooters underwent firing training at a farmhouse in Ayodhya weeks before the murder. It was earlier alleged that the ‘Fauji module’ shooters had, while fleeing the crime spot, hid the weapons at a pre-decided location in Sirsa district. These are learnt to have been later picked up by members of gangster Rohit Godara’s gang, which is active in Haryana and Rajasthan.

The Punjab and Delhi Police had, in separate operations, recovered 15 weapons from the six shooters. An AK-47 and a 9mm pistol recovered from shooter Mannu Kussa matched the bullets found from the singer’s body and the crime spot. But a .30 bore and another 9mm pistol used by others are yet to be recovered. Kussa and another shooter, Roopa, were killed in an encounter with the Punjab Police at Bhakan village in Tarn Taran in July last year.

An investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) found that the weapons were supplied by Pakistan-based arms smugglers through a Dubai-based dealer, Hamid. As per National Investigation Agency officials, the arrest of another arms smuggler, Shahbaz Ansari, in December last year had revealed his alleged links with Pakistani arms smugglers and terrorist network. In July this year, the NIA officials said Ansari met Hamid through Faizi Khan, a Pakistani national working as a hawala operator in Dubai.

Though the NIA has not officially taken up the Moosewala case, it stumbled upon these meetings while investigating an arms supply racket involving Indian gangsters and Pakistan terror agencies. It was found that Hamid had supplied assault rifles and other weapons to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for the killing of Shubhdeep Singh, alias Sidhu Moosewala. The recovery of the weapons is essential for proving in court the involvement of the shooters in the crime. No police official was willing to speak on record about the non-recovery of the weapons.

#Sidhu Moosewala

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu; terrifying video shows several houses collapsing

2
Nation

'India took a walk on moon': Rover Pragyan marks successful next stage; rolls out of Chandrayaan-3 lander

3
Punjab

ED raids premises of former Punjab Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, close aides

4
Himachal

Himachal rains: No food, no water; hundreds of people stranded as traffic jam stretches 5-10 km on Chandigarh-Manali highway

5
World

India’s moon landing gets front-page coverage in Pakistan media despite chill in bilateral ties

6
Sports

World wrestling body suspends WFI for delaying elections; Indian wrestlers won't play under India flag at Worlds Championships

7
Punjab

Mohit Mohindra takes over as Punjab Youth Congress chief

8
Entertainment

Immigrating to a new country presented us with a world of challenges, says AP Dhillon

9
World

BRICS decides to admit 6 countries as new members of grouping; focuses on voices of Global South

10
Entertainment

National Awards: 'Rocketry — The Nambi Effect' is best feature film, acting honours to Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Allu Arjun

Don't Miss

View All
Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Singapore National University appoints British Professor Jasjit Singh to raise appreciation of Sikh way of life internationally
Diaspora

Singapore National University appoints British professor Jasjit Singh to internationally raise appreciation of Sikh way of life

Punjab on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday
Punjab

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

Top News

Rover Pragyan rolls out of lander, starts looking for moon’s secrets

Chandrayaan-3: Rover Pragyan rolls out of Vikram lander, starts looking for moon's secrets

India’s frugal moon mission stuns world

Chandrayaan-3: India's frugal moon mission stuns world

Pak media gives wide coverage; ex-minister calls it ‘great m...

Modi, Xi agree on more efforts for LAC pullback

PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping agree on more efforts for LAC pullback

On BRICS sidelines, bring up delay in border resolution

BRICS to welcome 6 more members

BRICS to welcome 6 more members

Argentina, Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia will joi...

Arms used by 4 Moosewala shooters yet to be recovered

Arms used by 4 Sidhu Moosewala shooters yet to be recovered

Gangster Sachin’s extradition from Azerbaijan of little help


Cities

View All

Flooded border villages pose challenge to BSF

Flooded border villages pose challenge to BSF

Monsoon fury: Little relief, Tarn Taran in deep waters

Monsoon fury: Double whammy for Punjab's paddy farmers

Dengue count reaches 205, Chikungunya 150 in Amritsar district

Commuters get respite from toll tax as farmers protest

Outside vehicles: Chandigarh MC likely to roll back double parking fee

Outside vehicles: Chandigarh MC likely to roll back double parking fee

Drug racket run from Nabha jail busted

Former Punjab Dy CM’s son accused of assaulting university student

11 challaned in Chandigarh after viral video

PU POLLS: Day after tiff, student groups say bar outsiders on campus

250 school buses in Gurugram found ‘unsafe’, served notice

250 school buses in Gurugram found ‘unsafe’, served notice

Cyber fraudsters dupe Faridabad resident of Rs 39 lakh, arrested

Under-construction building collapses, 2 dead

Minister: Nation needs to work on good edu facilities

‘Huge quantity’ of drugs seized from Nigerian

Man seeks justice for sons

Man seeks justice for sons

Tortured in Oman since April, Kapurthala woman rescued

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

AAP MLA appears in court

Monsoon fury: Houses develop cracks in Mukerian, pose threat to villagers' lives

Floods hit paddy on 6K hectares, plants on 4,725 hectares recover

Floods hit paddy on 6K hectares, plants on 4,725 hectares recover

8 held two bank employees captive, extorted money

ward watch: Residents struggle amid poor civic amenities in Sherpur, nearby areas

Row erupts over conversion of city buses as ‘mobile café, clinic’

Three planning to commit dacoity at factory held

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Patiala: 35K MT of freshly collected waste piles up at new dump

Patiala MC gets Rs 18.84 cr for road works

Patiala: Students made aware of job opportunities in IT

Pbi varsity to issue books via software