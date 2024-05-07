Army, Air Force conduct joint drill in Punjab to refine offensive battlefield manoeuvres

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, May 7

Exercise Gagan Strike-II, a three-day joint Army-Air Force exercise to refine battlefield processes and validate employment of attack helicopters in support of mechanised operations in developed terrain was conducted by the Ambala-based Kharga Corps at multiple locations in Punjab.

The exercise, incorporating Apache and Dhruv - WSI helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles and Special Forces, was aimed at validating and exercising various force multipliers in support of ground offensives by the strike corps.

Live firing by armed helicopters as requisitioned by the mechanised forces during offensive manoeuvres was also carried out.

The exercise shows cased high levels of synergy and jointmanship among the two services, a spokesperson of Western Command Headquarters said here today.

The focus was to practice centralised and decentralised attack helicopter missions duly supported by other force multipliers in a dense air defence environment and engagement of planned and impromptu targets in battlefield.

Ground force commanders exercised employment of aerial assets, including drones for enhanced situational awareness and the destruction of mobile and static targets. The exercise enabled formations and units of the Western Command to execute joint operations, with seamless integration of all ground and aerial assets to achieve laid down objectives.

Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, along with General Officer Commanding, Kharga Corps, reviewed the exercise and complimented all ranks of the Kharga Corps, IAF and Army Aviation for their professional excellence and synergy in conduct of integrated operations.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala