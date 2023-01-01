 Army, BSF recruitment: Tout lands in police net : The Tribune India

Used fake ID card to pose as Army staffer | After case surfaces, BSF steps up vigil for ongoing drive

The BSF has stepped up vigil following the arrest of a woman who was acting as a facilitator for the recruitment in the Army and the BSF. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, December 31

The BSF has stepped up vigil following the arrest of a woman who was acting as a facilitator for the recruitment in the Army and the BSF.

Officers say the woman would lure youngsters by flaunting her contacts with “senior officers working in the Tibri cantonment.”

Amanpreet Kaur was arrested by the Gurdaspur police today. The police, aided by Military Intelligence (MI), nabbed her after collecting evidence that she used to take Rs 1.5 lakh per candidate for getting written and medical tests cleared.

An FIR has been registered at the City Police Station under Sections 420 (cheating) 420, 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 of the IPC (using a forged document as a genuine one). “We are still investigating the depth to which this woman was able to breach the Army citadel,” said DSP (City) Riputapan Singh. He, along with SHO (City) Gurmeet Singh, are investigating the case.

She was also wanted in a fraud case registered at the Dhariwal police station.

The woman carried a fake ID card with her which showed that she worked in the Canteen Stores Department (CSD). She used to show this card to prospective candidates to prove her authenticity as an Army employee. She was arrested on a complaint made by Jaspreet Singh. Officers say he is just one of the many persons who was duped by her.

Jaspreet had come into contact with Amanpreet who promised him that she would get him employed in the Army for Rs 1.50 lakh. However, when he failed to clear the tests, he confronted her. She then placated him by telling him that she would get him a clerical job in the Tibri cantonment itself within a few days.

After a week, Jaspreet received a job letter from Tibri officials. However, when he went to join, the letter was found to be forged.

BSF DIG Prabhakar Joshi said despite the BSF recruitment process being a “multi-layered and foolproof one”, they are taking no chances. Officials in civvies are deployed at various places near the BSF headquarters, where the recruitment drive is taking place.

Accused minted Rs 1.5L per candidate

Amanpreet Kaur was arrested by the Gurdaspur police on Saturday after evidence was collected that she used to take Rs 1.5 lakh per candidate for getting written and medical tests cleared for recruitment in the Army and the BSF

