Army-BSF synergy conference

Our Correspondent

Chandigarh: The Army and Border Security Force Synergy Conference was held at the Headquarters of Vajra Corps, Jalandhar, on Tuesday. Common issues of operational preparedness, joint training and contemporary operational challenges were deliberated at the meet. TNS

Drug peddlers in police net

Abohar: The police seized 50-gm heroin from Sukhchain Singh and Gurpreet Singh. Both were held under the NDPS Act. Rajan of Malout was held as peddler Rajo Devi claimed that she had bought 6-gm heroin from him. OC

2.5-kg opium seized

Abohar: As much as 1.5 kg opium was seized from Varinder Bishnoi of Sattasar village after he was intercepted by SI Rachna Bishnoi at a naka near NH 62. On the same highway, 1-kg opium was seized from Prahlad and Ramu. OC

Police official dies in mishap

Abohar: Vinod Kumar (53), who was serving as an ASI in the Punjab Police, died after his bike collided with a stray bull on Monday night. His daughter Riya also sustained minor injuries. In another incident, farmer Hakam Singh (55) was crushed under the tyres when he lost control of his tractor. OC

Two women die by suicide

Abohar: A 24-year-old woman, Rajni, on Tuesday ended her life at her residence near Nai Abadi. Her husband said she was upset due to the prolonged illness of her son. In another incident, Kunti Devi (30) reportedly hanged herself from an iron girder near Bhagwansar village. OC

Body found on rail track

Abohar: The body of Sivani (22) was found on a rail track near Mirzewala village on Tuesday. Her husband Ramesh Kumar of Sihaganwali village said she left the house without informing the family late night and a search led to the recovery of her charred body at the rail track. OC

Man held for mother’s rape

Abohar: A 32-year-old man has been arrested for the rape of his 75-year-old mother. The victim was admitted to a hospital on Monday. A case was registered under Section 376 of the IPC.