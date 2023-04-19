Army-BSF synergy conference

Chandigarh: The Army and Border Security Force Synergy Conference was held at the Headquarters of Vajra Corps, Jalandhar, on Tuesday. Common issues of operational preparedness, joint training and contemporary operational challenges were deliberated at the meet. TNS
Drug peddlers in police net
Abohar: The police seized 50-gm heroin from Sukhchain Singh and Gurpreet Singh. Both were held under the NDPS Act. Rajan of Malout was held as peddler Rajo Devi claimed that she had bought 6-gm heroin from him. OC
2.5-kg opium seized
Abohar: As much as 1.5 kg opium was seized from Varinder Bishnoi of Sattasar village after he was intercepted by SI Rachna Bishnoi at a naka near NH 62. On the same highway, 1-kg opium was seized from Prahlad and Ramu. OC
Police official dies in mishap
Abohar: Vinod Kumar (53), who was serving as an ASI in the Punjab Police, died after his bike collided with a stray bull on Monday night. His daughter Riya also sustained minor injuries. In another incident, farmer Hakam Singh (55) was crushed under the tyres when he lost control of his tractor. OC
Two women die by suicide
Abohar: A 24-year-old woman, Rajni, on Tuesday ended her life at her residence near Nai Abadi. Her husband said she was upset due to the prolonged illness of her son. In another incident, Kunti Devi (30) reportedly hanged herself from an iron girder near Bhagwansar village. OC
Body found on rail track
Abohar: The body of Sivani (22) was found on a rail track near Mirzewala village on Tuesday. Her husband Ramesh Kumar of Sihaganwali village said she left the house without informing the family late night and a search led to the recovery of her charred body at the rail track. OC
Man held for mother’s rape
Abohar: A 32-year-old man has been arrested for the rape of his 75-year-old mother. The victim was admitted to a hospital on Monday. A case was registered under Section 376 of the IPC.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Drugs-police nexus: Bhagwant Mann's sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank 'shielding' tainted cop Inderjit
The Investigating Officer has been directed to conclude inve...
India to have 2.9 million more people than China by mid-2023, UN estimate shows
The United States is a distant third, with an estimated popu...
2 wanted for murder in India held in California roundup of Sikh gangs called ‘Minta's’ and ‘AK47’
17 men arrested during what authorities called "Operation Br...
India in touch with ‘Quartet', UN to ensure safety of nationals in Sudan
Day after Jaishankar-Siddaramaiah spat, MEA says engaging al...