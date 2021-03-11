Army drone goes missing during Ludhiana exercise

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 12

A drone of the Indian Army being flown from the Dholewal Military Camp has been reported missing after it strayed into the residential area here on Monday evening.

The Army officials operating the drone during an ongoing exercise lost signal and it reportedly fell to the ground. As per sources, the drone fell in the area under the jurisdiction of Police Division 7.

The Army authorities, on the basis of the GPS signal, traced its location to Sanjay Gandhi colony, adjacent to the Chandigarh road.

The Ludhiana police were informed and a search was reportedly conducted in the area by Army and police officials, but it could not be traced.

The police suspected the drone to have either been picked up by someone, who failed to inform the police, or lying at an isolated place or on the rooftop of a house. Sherpur police post ASI Rajinder Singh said the Army authorities had lodged an official complaint and a DDR had been registered in this regard.

“Search was being conducted by police and Army personnel. Area residents are being approached, but it is yet to be traced,” added the ASI. Sources said over two dozen Army men, including senior officials, conducted searches in houses and the area in the vicinity.

