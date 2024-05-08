Army, IAF conduct joint drill in Punjab

Chandigarh, May 7
Exercise Gagan Strike-II, a three-day joint Army-Air Force exercise to refine battlefield processes and validate employment of attack helicopters in support of mechanised operations in developed terrain was conducted by the Ambala-based Kharga Corps at multiple locations in Punjab today.
The exercise, incorporating Apache and Dhruv - WSI helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles and special forces of the Army, was aimed at validating and exercising various force multipliers in support of ground offensives by the strike corps.
Live firing by armed helicopters as requisitioned by the mechanised forces during offensive manoeuvres was also carried out. The focus was to practice centralised and decentralised attack helicopter missions duly supported by other force multipliers in a dense air defence environment and engagement of planned and impromptu targets in battlefield.
The exercise enabled formations and units of the Western Command to execute joint operations, with seamless integration of all ground and aerial assets to achieve objectives.
Lt-Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, along with General Officer Commanding, Kharga Corps, reviewed the exercise and complimented all ranks, IAF and Army aviation for their professional excellence and synergy in conduct of integrated operations.
