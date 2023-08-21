Army jawan Tarandeep Singh, killed in Ladakh road mishap, cremated with full honours

Tribune News Service

Surinder Bhardwaj

Fatehgarh Sahib, August21

Tarandeep Singh, who was killed in a road accident along with eight other jawans in a road accident in Ladakh last week was cremated with full honours at his native Kamali village of the district today.

A vehicle carrying the jawans had skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in the Union Territory of Ladakh last week. The accident took place near Kiari in southern Ladakh's Nyoma on August 19.

Gun salute was given at the funeral and flower petals were showered upon the body. Wreaths were laid by Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill, SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal, Bassi Pathana MLA Rupinder Singh, Khamano SDM Dr Sanjiv Kumar and other dignitaries.

Tarandeep’s father Kewal Singh lit the funeral fire in the presence of thousands of people. His mother Palwinder Kaur and sister Navdeep Kaur were disconsolate.

Paying tributes, Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill grew sentimental and said that she could understand the sentiments of the family very well, as she herself had experienced the agony when her father Brigadier Balwinder Singh Shergill too laid down his life in J&K on this very day (August 21, 2000) and he was the only officer of Brigadier rank, who had attained martyrdom while on duty in Jammu and Kashmir. She assured full support to the family from the district administration.

