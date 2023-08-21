Army jawan Tarandeep Singh, killed in Ladakh road mishap, cremated with full honours

Surinder Bhardwaj
Fatehgarh Sahib, August21
Tarandeep Singh, who was killed in a road accident along with eight other jawans in a road accident in Ladakh last week was cremated with full honours at his native Kamali village of the district today.
A vehicle carrying the jawans had skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in the Union Territory of Ladakh last week. The accident took place near Kiari in southern Ladakh's Nyoma on August 19.
Gun salute was given at the funeral and flower petals were showered upon the body. Wreaths were laid by Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill, SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal, Bassi Pathana MLA Rupinder Singh, Khamano SDM Dr Sanjiv Kumar and other dignitaries.
Tarandeep’s father Kewal Singh lit the funeral fire in the presence of thousands of people. His mother Palwinder Kaur and sister Navdeep Kaur were disconsolate.
Paying tributes, Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill grew sentimental and said that she could understand the sentiments of the family very well, as she herself had experienced the agony when her father Brigadier Balwinder Singh Shergill too laid down his life in J&K on this very day (August 21, 2000) and he was the only officer of Brigadier rank, who had attained martyrdom while on duty in Jammu and Kashmir. She assured full support to the family from the district administration.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Farmer leaders of 16 unions arrested in Punjab ahead of their protest against non-payment of relief to flood-affected
Raids are on to arrest some other farmer leaders
10 people trapped at Kol dam in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi rescued
They were stuck in a boat at the dam’s reservoir due to a ri...
KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer included in India's Asia Cup squad; Tilak Varma earns maiden ODI call-up
Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has been added to the squad...
Delhi govt officer accused of raping minor taken into police custody
Police also take the accused's wife into custody; the statem...
Wife of Delhi govt official who raped Class 12 girl had sent son to buy abortion pills
The accused allegedly repeatedly raped the victim between 20...