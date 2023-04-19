 Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner’s sodomy allegation : The Tribune India

Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner’s sodomy allegation

Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner’s sodomy allegation

Col Animesh Sharan and SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana during a press conference in Bathinda. Tribune file photo



Sukhmeet Bhasin & Ajay Banerjee

Tribune News Service

Bathinda/New Delhi, April 18

Arrested Army jawan Gunner Desai Mohan, during his interrogation by the Punjab Police, had claimed that he shot dead four of his colleagues at the Bathinda military station on April 12 to avenge alleged sodomy.

Edit: Another fratricidal act

The Bathinda Cantonment police, meanwhile, have added Section 380, IPC, to the FIR for stealing an INSAS automatic rifle that was allegedly used for the killings. The previous sections were IPC 302 (murder) and 25 of the Arms Act.

In New Delhi, Army authorities said the Gunner’s medical examination to ascertain “sexual assault” and the forensic test of the rifle to check the fingerprints were being handled by the Punjab Police.

Following his “confession”, the police arrested Desai yesterday and he was produced in court, which remanded him in police custody till April 20. The matter would be tried in a civilian court, sources said. The aspects of “sodomy” and rifle theft are likely to reflect in the chargesheet.

The Army’s court of inquiry (CoI) that was ordered earlier too shall continue. The CoI may apportion blame on officers who should have been in the know if the accused was facing any physical abuse and if he had shared his ordeal, was any action taken. Though Desai has “admitted to” stealing the rifle, the CoI will also seek to probe dereliction of duty at the armoury.

The rifle and 28 rounds were stolen on April 9. After allegedly committing the crime on April 12, the accused wrapped the rifle in a cloth and plastic pouch and hid it in a sewer pit. The four jawans were killed at 4.30 am in barrack rooms near the Officers Mess. After five days (on April 17), the Bathinda police and the Army, at a joint press conference, announced the breakthrough and Desai’s arrest.

The delay behind cracking the case was mainly due to two reasons. The Army was working on Desai’s statement who had claimed he was the sole eyewitness and saw two men fleeing after the killings. The Bathinda police were preoccupied with the Baisakshi fair at Talwandi Sabo, which concluded on April 15.

Sec 380 added

Section 380 has been added to the FIR for stealing the INSAS automatic rifle that was allegedly used for the killings

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

Climber Baljeet Kaur found alive a day after she went missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal

2
Diaspora

Indian students face restrictions from 5 Australian universities amidst surge in fraudulent applications

3
Nation

‘Now mafia cannot threaten anyone in UP’: Yogi Adityanath reacts for the first time after Atiq’s murder

4
Nation

Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court questions Gujarat government over remission granted to convicts

5
Punjab

Supreme Court Collegium recommends 6 additional judges of Punjab and Haryana HC to be made permanent

6
Delhi

Delhi court sends gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to 7-day NIA custody

7
Punjab

Punjab farmers squat on rail tracks to protest Centre’s value cut on shrivelled, broken wheat grains

8
Haryana

After Canada, 5 Australian universities place Indian students under lens

9
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's happy pictures with kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam are breaking the Internet; fans say ‘our Pathaan family’

10
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma on Bengaluru crowd cheering for MS Dhoni during RCB vs CSK match: 'They love him'

Don't Miss

View All
Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Four persons killed in shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab
Punjab

Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station; 2 masked suspects in kurta-pyjamas were armed with rifle, axe: FIR

Top News

Drug-Police nexus: Bhagwant Mann’s sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank ‘shielding’ tainted cop Inderjit

Drugs-police nexus: Bhagwant Mann's sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank 'shielding' tainted cop Inderjit

Investigating officer has been directed to conclude probe wi...

India to have 2.9 million more people than China by mid-2023, UN estimate shows

India to have 2.9 million more people than China by mid-2023, UN estimate shows

The United States is a distant third, with an estimated popu...

2 wanted for murder in India held in California roundup of Sikh gangs called ‘Minta's’ and ‘AK47’

2 wanted for murder in India held in California roundup of Sikh gangs called ‘Minta's’ and ‘AK47’

17 men arrested during what authorities called "Operation Br...

India coordinating with various countries on safety of Indians in Sudan

India in touch with ‘Quartet', UN to ensure safety of nationals in Sudan

Day after Jaishankar-Siddaramaiah spat, MEA says engaging al...

Thunderstorm, rain provide relief from heat in Punjab, Haryana a day after 40-degree mark

Thunderstorm, rain provide relief from heat in Punjab, Haryana a day after 40-degree mark


Cities

View All

Farmers block rail traffic for four hours in Amritsar, commuters suffer

Farmers block rail traffic for four hours in Amritsar, commuters suffer

10 years on, LPG-run crematorium still to find favour with Amritsar residents

Pradeep Singh Custodial Death Case: After 22 years, family sees hope for justice as Punjab and Haryana High Court seeks status report

2 members of robbers’ gang held with pistol in Amritsar

Amritsar MC building inspector held taking bribe

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

Punjab vigilance bureau files charge sheet against AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, his PA in bribery case

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

Scrap & save: 25% road tax rebate on new private vehicles in Chandigarh

Scrap & save: 25% road tax rebate on new private vehicles in Chandigarh

13 fuel stations, LPG sites owe Chandigarh Rs 7.22 crore: CAG

Command Hospital harvests organs, saves 3 lives in Delhi

Chandigarh MC draws a blank at e-auction for 39 booths

Despite price drop, only 3 of 25 liquor vends go in Chandigarh

BJP fields Rai for Delhi mayoral election, Pandey for deputy post

BJP fields Rai for Delhi mayoral election, Pandey for deputy post

L-G orders special audit of subsidy given to discoms

Mercury up, but Delhi's action plan not ready

2 killed as bus overturns in Greater Noida

EWS admission quota not applicable to Jamia: Varsity to HC

Residents draw CM’s attention to crumbling road infrastructure

Residents draw CM’s attention to crumbling road infrastructure

Industrialists not enthused with leaders’ poor recall value

BJP’s Atwal, SAD (A)’s Gurjant & 9 others file papers

Committed to overall development in constituency: Karamjit Kaur

Cong unity like pack of cards, can fall apart any time: BJP

A first: ‘Hunar’ to hone skills, train underprivileged children

A first: 'Hunar' to hone skills, train underprivileged children

Woman dies, 18 test +ve for Covid

Expect relief from heat as city likely to witness showers today

2 MC staff nabbed for taking Rs 6K bribe

7 booked for attacking sweeper at city hotel

Despite mishaps, autos ferry schoolchildren with impunity in Patiala

Despite mishaps, autos ferry schoolchildren with impunity in Patiala

Khelo India: Women’s Track Cycling League from April 26 in Patiala

Powercom, Transco workers’ body demands regular jobs

DC reviews development projects

Two held with poppy husk, drug vials