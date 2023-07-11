 Army, NDRF teams come to aid of marooned persons : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Army, NDRF teams come to aid of marooned persons

Army, NDRF teams come to aid of marooned persons

24x7 state control room in place | Hourly reports sought from affected areas | People told not to panic

Army, NDRF teams come to aid of marooned persons

A field inundated by the swollen Sutlej at Sanghera village in Moga. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 10

As torrential rains battered the region for the third consecutive day, the Punjab Police along with the teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have scaled up the rescue and evacuation operations in flood-ravaged districts across the state, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Monday.

worst-hit areas

  • 15 NDRF teams and two units of the SDRF deployed in worst-hit districts
  • 12 columns of the Army also called in to help civil administration
  • SAS Nagar, Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Jalandhar Rural and Patiala worst-hit areas

The worst-affected districts include SAS Nagar, Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Jalandhar Rural and Patiala.

Following the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to ensure that an elaborate flood protection mechanism is in place, DGP Gaurav Yadav and Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla have been personally supervising the situation, while, CPs/SSPs have been asked to remain in the field and monitor the situation in their districts at regular intervals.

22 families Rescued in Faridkot

Faridkot: The district administration sought help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to rescue 22 families of Kothe Chahal village near Faridkot on Monday. The families were stuck after the overflowing of the Langeana Drain water. The NDRF personnel used boats to rescue them. As the water has inundated the fields and damaged the crops, farmers are staring at major losses. With no proper drainage system, the growers alleged that the drain hasn’t been cleaned for the past many years and that it was almost blocked.

TNS

“Our teams along with NDRF, SDRF and Army have been working round-the-clock in extremely challenging conditions to safeguard the life and property of the people,” he said.

Divulging more details, Shukla said a state control room has been actively working 24x7 for flood mitigation and hourly reports are being taken from districts to know the real-time situation.

“Anyone requiring any kind of help can call the helpline number 112,” he said, while urging people of the state not to panic and cooperate with the administration and police. He also appealed to the people residing in low-lying or flood-prone areas that they should move to safer places or relief centres set up by their district administration.

Meanwhile, the Special DGP said the Punjab Police have made extensive arrangements, including sandbags, tents, lights, langars and food packets, medicines and ambulances, rescue boats, recovery vans/JCBs, life jackets, communication and public address systems to deal with any kind of emergency.

“There is no dearth of funds from the CM-led Punjab Government,” he added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi's Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan's Chewa village

2
Delhi

Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Services Ordinance giving wider powers to LG; issues notice to Centre

3
Punjab

Punjab schools to remain closed till July 13 in view of heavy rain

4
Punjab

After SYL breach, situation in Patiala grave, govt asks for more Army personnel

5
Punjab

Rain fury: NH-44 temporarily closed; traffic movement on Ambala-Chandigarh, Ambala-Ludhiana sections halted

6
Chandigarh

In view of incessant rain, avoid these roads in Chandigarh

7
Himachal

Video: In Himachal Pradesh, swelling Beas and Sutlej rivers swallow everything that comes in their way

8
Punjab

Water level in Ghaggar, Sutlej recedes upstream as downstream rivers cause flooding

9
Punjab

Parts of Patiala, Jalandhar flooded; 2 dead

10
Chandigarh

Past councillors, MC presidents, former MLAs have ruined Zirakpur: MLA Randhawa

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Top News

Downpour, death, devastation in North

Downpour, death, devastation in North

Toll 30 | PM takes stock of situation | 39 NDRF teams deploy...

Worst rain crisis, Himachal pegs its losses at ~4,000 cr

Worst rain crisis, Himachal pegs its losses at Rs 4,000 cr

Parts of Patiala, Jalandhar flooded; 2 dead

Parts of Patiala, Jalandhar flooded; 2 dead

Yamuna, Ghaggar swollen, Haryana’s low-lying areas hit; 6 killed

Yamuna, Ghaggar swollen, Haryana's low-lying areas hit; 6 killed

10,000 acres of fields submerged in Karnal

4 flood-hit rescued in Kathua; Srinagar highway remains shut

4 flood-hit rescued in Kathua; Srinagar highway remains shut

Washed away by rain, 60-metre Chamba-Seri stretch being repa...


Cities

View All

No immediate threat of floods in Amritsar, says PWD Minister

No immediate threat of floods in Amritsar, says PWD Minister

Water level rising in Beas at Harike; Minister visits areas

Knotty affair: Dangling wires pose a threat to residents in Medical Enclave

Pathetic parks: Sanitation a major issue at Housing Board Colony park

DJ murder case cracked, three arrested

No let-up, rain leaves trail of destruction

No let-up, rain leaves trail of destruction

2 Sukhna Lake floodgates opened

Mohali among worst-hit dists, over 50 villages inundated

Ghaggar breach: Army, NDRF rescue villagers

Rain fury: Damage at Kajauli waterworks, supply hit

Delhi’s drainage system can’t handle such rain: CM Kejriwal

Delhi’s drainage system can’t handle such rain: CM Kejriwal

SC to hear Sisodia’s bail pleas on July 14

HC sets aside order cancelling Sweden-based prof’s OCI card

DSGMC forms 11-member committee to study UCC

No primary classes today

Amid rescue & relief, question remains why no lessons learnt from 2019 floods

Amid rescue & relief, question remains why no lessons learnt from 2019 floods

Water enters Police Academy in Phillaur as bundh breaches

Breach in bundh near Phillaur police academy, 150 relief centres set up

Kabaddi player washed away

Residents of areas along Kala Sanghian drain a worried lot

Sutlej flowing above danger mark, flood-like situation prevails in district

Sutlej flowing above danger mark, flood-like situation prevails in district

Residents make every effort to protect Dhusi Bundh

Overflowing nullah leaves streets flooded

VB nabs four for taking Rs 30K bribe

Gas Tragedy: PPCB finds 22 water polluting industries in Giaspura

Heavy rain leaves Patiala flooded

Heavy rain leaves Patiala flooded

Minister visits rain-hit villages, says public safety key concern