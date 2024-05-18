Army sponsors education of 15 J&K students

Chandigarh, May 17
In its endeavour to reach out to the people of border areas in Jammu and Kashmir, the Western Command is sponsoring the education of 15 students.
Five girls and 10 boys from the low income group belonging to remote villages have been provided admissions in classes VI to VIII at the Army Public School in Beas near Jalandhar. Their education and boarding facilities are being fully sponsored by the Army till Class XII.
One of the boys from Jammu district, lost his father early in life, and his mother, a widow, is an ASHA worker in an anganwadi centre. Another girl hails from a village in Saida tehsil of the Kathua district, where her father is a daily wage labourer.
