Army veteran Major Bakhtawar Singh Brar dies aged 109

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 5

One of the oldest surviving veterans of the Indian Army, Major Bakhtawar Singh Brar, passed away at the age of 109 in the US, where he had settled down after hanging up his boots in 1963.

He hailed from Faridkot district of Punjab. After initial stint with the Faridkot state forces, Brar served in the Kumaon Regiment.

Brar was awarded Mention-in-Despatches by the British in 1942 for leading his company against the Pathans in Waziristan. After joining the Kumaon Regiment in 1945, he saw action on the Burma front during the World War II.

He is survived by his wife Gurnam Kaur and sons Harbinder Singh, who is a doctor, and Major Manjit Singh Brar, who also served in the Kumaon Regiment.