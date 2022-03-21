Arora community seeks representation in ministry

Abohar, March 20
Representatives of Hindu Arora and Sikh Arora community, owing allegiance to different political parties, today sought representation in the newly-formed Aam Aadmi Party government.
Community leaders said none of the 11 AAP legislators from the Arora community had got a berth in the Cabinet that was sworn in yesterday.
“Our community has been struggling to get its due share in the state politics for a long time. As many as 11 MLAs of the Arora community have been elected on AAP tickets. Even then none of them has been included in the Cabinet,” community leader Inderjit Singh Bajaj said.
AAP trade wing leader Pankaj Narula said a resolution in this regard on behalf of the Arora community would be sent to Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.
