Arora meets AFPI cadets

Our Correspondent

Chandigarh: Cabinet Minister Aman Arora interacted with cadets of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI) for Boys and Mai Bhago AFPI for Girls here at Punjab Bhawan. Major Gen JS Sandhu and Major Gen Ajay H Chauhan were also present on the occasion. TNS

Bird protection drive launched

Abohar: A campaign to sensitise people about saving birds from the rising temperature was launched at Bishnoi Mandir on Wednesday. Activists of Akhil Bhartiya Jeev Raksha Bishnoi Sabha pledged to arrange drinking water for the birds. DC Dr Senu Duggal was the chief guest of the event. OC

Five held for robbing medico

Abohar: The police have arrested Sandeep Singh, Lovejit Singh, Harpreet Singh Khadku, Gurlal Singh Lali and Kuldeep Singh Raju for robbing Milakh Raj (50), a medical practitioner, of Rs 48,000 on Sunday night. After an investigation, a case was registered under Sections 395, 324 and 323 of the IPC. OC

Four killed in road mishaps

Abohar: A 16-year-old boy, Chanan Ram, died and his friend Ranjeet was injured when their bike collided with a tractor on Tuesday evening. Farmer Kuldeep (45) of Rampura village died when a vehicle hit his bike near Bhagu village. Shatrughan (37) and Hajari Ram (42) were killed when their car overturned near Rawatsar.