Punjab minister Aman Arora woos investors in Monaco

Chandigarh, November 30

Punjab New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister Aman Arora on Thursday said the Punjab Government has aimed to increase the share of renewable energy up to 43 per cent by 2030.

While addressing the second edition of Monaco Hydrogen Forum, Arora said Punjab is a power surplus state having installed capacity of 15,000 MW, out of which 20% (3,000 MW) is being generated by renewable energy projects, adding that Punjab is eager to set up a 5 TPD Pilot Technology Demonstration project for producing green hydrogen from paddy straw. He said the state is committed to lead the nation in producing green fuel to meet future challenges.

The minister said that as many as four projects of total capacity of 85 tonnes per day of Compressed Biogas are in operation, adding that six more projects are likely to be operational within next 6 months, and 28 other CBG projects are at various stages of execution.

