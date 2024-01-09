Around 15 Punjab Congress leaders stay away from meeting called by Devender Yadav; resent party ‘not reining in’ Navjot Sidhu

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, January 9

In protest against the party’s alleged failure to rein in Congress leader Navjot Sidhu, around 15 Punjab Congress leaders kept away from the meeting called by Punjab affairs in-charge Devender Yadav at the Punjab Congress Bhavan here on Tuesday.

On condition of anonymity, the leaders said they were keeping away from the meeting to convey their resentment on the issue.

The Congress leaders have also resented any alliance with AAP in Punjab under the INDIA bloc.

Besides meeting senior leaders, the Punjab affairs in-charge is holding meetings with party MPs and former MPs, MLAs and former PPCC chiefs.

Those who stayed away from the meeting included Charanjit Channi and Bharat Bhushan Ashu among others.

