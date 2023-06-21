Around 30,000 govt jobs given in one year, more in pipeline: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Sangrur, June 21
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the AAP dispensation has given around 30,000 government jobs to the youth of the state in one year and many more such employment opportunities are in the pipeline.
?????? ???? ?1.12 Cr. ?? ???? ??? ???? ????? ?????? ???? ???? ???? ????? ??????? ????????? ?? ?????? ????…??? ?? ????? ??? ???? ?????? ?? ????????? ???????? ???? ?? ??? ?? ??? ?????…?????? ???? ???? ??????? ?? ???????? ??? ?????? ?? ????? ?? ?? ????????? ???? ???? ??????…… pic.twitter.com/ZDZRDYLVWv— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) June 21, 2023
Mann said the state government is accomplishing the gigantic task of giving the jobs to the youth in a phased manner, and added that transparency and merit are the two key pillars of this entire recruitment drive.
He said that a foolproof mechanism has been adopted for the entire recruitment process due to which not even a single appointment out of these 30,000 has been challenged so far in the court.
Mann was addressing a gathering after dedicating upgraded/renovated Baba Banda Singh Bahadur District Library, Sangrur, to the people.
Neither a lavish cafe ?? nor a fancy bookstore ??— AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab) June 21, 2023
This is the District Library of Sangrur, inaugurated today by CM @BhagwantMann ???? pic.twitter.com/IimDw8AhHO
The chief minister said that equipped with ultra-modern facilities including computers, air-conditioners, and RO water, along with state-of-the-art landscaping, this library has sitting arrangements for around 250 students.
Mann said 28 more libraries will come up in villages of Sangrur district alone. Likewise, on the same model, libraries across the state will be upgraded to benefit the common man.
He said the state government will open eight coaching centres throughout Punjab which would provide free coaching of various competitive exams.
The chief minister alleged that previous governments were neck deep in corruption.
Without naming anyone, he said that two machines for counting currency notes were recovered from a former minister's home at Hoshiarpur "which reflects how mercilessly these leaders had minted the money illegally by misusing their official position".
Mann said that the Punjab government has identified the nine acres of its land in Goa, which was leased out at throw away prices during tenure of previous government. He said that this land will be vacated soon and no body would be spared if found guilty in this regard.
Calling upon people to join hands and wage a war against corruption, Chief Minister Mann said the state government has initiated the war from its very first day of office with starting an Anti-Corruption Action Line.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi leads historic Yoga session at UN; describes yoga as 'truly universal' and free from copyrights
The event creates a Guinness World Record for people of most...
Flood situation worsens in Assam, nearly 1.2 lakh people hit
IMD has issued an ‘Orange Alert’, predicting very heavy to e...
Pakistan Higher Education Commission bans Hindu festivals on campuses days after students celebrate Holi at Islamabad university
Students had celebrated Holi at Quaid-i-Azam University, a s...
Honey Singh gets death threat from ‘group which killed Sidhu Moosewala’, seeks security from Delhi Police
'I am scared, my entire family is scared,' he said while tal...
‘Adipurush’ dialogues altered after public backlash
The dialogue ‘Kapada tere baap ka toh jalegi bhi tere baap k...