Arpit Shukla is ADGP (Law & Order) in Punjab Police shake-up

Chandigarh, August 31
The Punjab Government today posted ADGP Arpit Shukla (pic) as in-charge of the law and order wing of the Punjab Police while ADGP Parveen Sinha has been posted as head of the cyber crime wing.
These two were among the 54 police officers of different ranks transferred today. Shukla replaces ADGP Ishwar Singh, who has been posted ADGP-HRD and Welfare. Police sources said Ishwar Singh headed the law and order wing for most of the time in the past four years and his transfer was routine.
In other postings, ADGP Shashi Prabha will head the Railways replacing ADGP MF Farooqui who will now head the Grievances wing. Shive Kumar Verma is the IG (Law and Order) while Om Prakash is new the SSP, Khanna.
