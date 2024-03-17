Arrest warrants issued against Dharamsot in PMLA case

Mohali, March 16
A Special Court in Mohali has issued arrest warrants against former Forest Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for March 28.
The Enforcement Directorate had filed a complaint pertaining to FIRs registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act (June 2, 2022), criminal conspiracy (June 6, 2022) regarding the irregularities in the Forest Department.
The allegations in the FIRs were that the former Forest Minister, his PA, DFO Gurmanpreet Singh and others took Rs 1 crore as bribe for the felling of khair trees during a three-year period.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA VOTES 2024: CEC: No adequate forces for simultaneous polls in J&K
Assembly elections to be held soon after Lok Sabha results: ...
Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest
Flags Nuh violence, anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks in annual re...