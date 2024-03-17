Arrest warrants issued against Dharamsot in PMLA case

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 16

A Special Court in Mohali has issued arrest warrants against former Forest Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for March 28.

The Enforcement Directorate had filed a complaint pertaining to FIRs registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act (June 2, 2022), criminal conspiracy (June 6, 2022) regarding the irregularities in the Forest Department.

The allegations in the FIRs were that the former Forest Minister, his PA, DFO Gurmanpreet Singh and others took Rs 1 crore as bribe for the felling of khair trees during a three-year period.

