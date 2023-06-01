Arrested AAP leader appointed Anandpur Sahib market committee chairman

Ropar, June 1
The Aam Adami Party government was caught on the wrong foot when it appointed a party leader of Kiratpur Sahib, arrested in an abetment to suicide case, as chairman of Anandpur Sahib Market Committee.
Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann released the list of new chairmen of different market committees in the state.
According to sources, Kamikkar Singh Dhaddi is lodged in jail for the alleged offence.
Tweeting about it, senior Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira expressed shock over the appointment of Dhaddi as chairman of Anandpur Sahib Market Committee. He took a dig at AAP stating that the party which promised to cleanse politics of criminals could not find a single clean person to be appointed chairman of the market committee of historic Anandpur Sahib.
It was on April 27 when Kiratpur Sahib police had booked Dhadi along with two others for abetment to suicide after body of a local youth, identified as Deepak Tandon (27), was recovered from Bhakra canal. Tandon had been missing since the intervening night of April 20 and 21 after posting a message to some of his acquaintances through WhatsApp alleging that Koki Lala, Kamikkar Singh and Sarabjit Bhatoli were responsible for his death.
