 Arrested for 2018 protest, farmer leader Jaspal Singh out on bail : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Arrested for 2018 protest, farmer leader Jaspal Singh out on bail

Arrested for 2018 protest, farmer leader Jaspal Singh out on bail

Arrested for 2018 protest, farmer leader Jaspal Singh out on bail

Jaspal Singh being welcomed at a gurdwara after his release from jail in Sriganganagar. Tribune Photo



Our Correspondent

Abohar, May 3

A senior farmer leader, Jaspal Singh, who was arrested on April 29 in connection with a protest against then Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje on September 8, 2018, has been released on bail.

The police in Sriganganagar had registered a case after a lathicharge on protesting farmers while the convoy of then CM was passing by on the Sriganganagar-Padampur road.

Those named in the case included former sarpanch Jaspal Singh, Gramin Mazdoor Kisan Samiti (GKS) state chief Ranjit Singh Raju, Santveer Singh Mohanpura, and former Congress district president Prithipal Singh Sandhu. About one-and-a-half dozen farmer leaders were arrested in the case. This matter is still pending in the court.

According to information, after the case was registered, Jaspal Singh had gone abroad. He returned about two months ago and was arrested on April 29. As he was released on bail by a court last evening, several farmers, including Ranjit Singh Raju, reached the jail to greet him.

Earlier, on April 30, a large number of farmers gathered at Gurdwara Singh Sabha, Padampur, in protest against his arrest. They condemned the administration and gheraoed the police station.

Jaspal Singh, a former sarpanch, has also been a block president of GKS. After he was released from jail, farmers reached Gurdwara Singh Sabha and offered ardas. Garlands and sweets were offered to Singh.

He was escorted to his village, Chak 12 BB, in a procession amid slogans of ‘kisan ekta zindabad’. Farmers said no government will be allowed to ignore their demands for canal water and MSP for crops.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Abohar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian couple, 3-month-old grandchild among 4 killed in accident during police chase in Canada

2
Punjab

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order to reopen road in front of Punjab CM's residence to public

3
Trending

Video: Kim Jong Un picks 25 pretty virgin Korean girls every year for his ‘pleasure squad’: Report

4
India

Canadian Police make arrests in Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

5
Delhi

May consider granting interim bail to Delhi CM Kejriwal in view of Lok Sabha election: Supreme Court

6
Punjab

First year B Tech student jumps from 10th floor of his hostel in Punjab’s Phagwara

7
Punjab

Timely action averts tragedy following breach in Bhakra canal in Patiala

8
World

Chilling video shows Kazakhstani politician 'beating his wife to death'

9
India

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

10
India

Couple alleges daughter died after taking Covishield, to go to court against AstraZeneca

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

After decades, no Gandhi to contest Amethi; Rahul to test Raebareli waters

After decades, no Gandhi to contest Amethi; Rahul to test Raebareli waters

Shehzada has fled Amethi, fears defeat in Wayanad too, says PM

Shehzada has fled Amethi, fears defeat in Wayanad too, says PM Modi

Mocks Rahul on Raebareli move, saying ‘daro mat, bhaago mat’

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

After molestation charge, West Bengal Guv says expect more

After molestation charge, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose says expect more

May consider granting interim bail to Kejriwal on account of poll, says SC

May consider granting interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on account of poll, says Supreme Court


Cities

View All

Amritsar residents to get water supply, sewerage bills through SMS

Amritsar residents to get water supply, sewerage bills through SMS

Immigration officials nab Kurukshetra man wanted by Delhi cops at Amritsar airport

Tarn Taran: Man found dead; kin allege murder, police say he was electrocuted

Akali Dal's Virsa Singh Valtoha invites Team Amritpal for open debate

4 kg crystal meth, 1 kg heroin seized from Amritsar peddler

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order on reopening of road in front of CM’s house

SC stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order on reopening of road in front of Punjab CM’s house in Chandigarh

Arrest of serial rapist, killer: Never lost hope, prayers answered, say victim’s father

BTech graduate among 2 peddlers arrested with 774 grams of heroin

College student held with illegal weapon in Mohali

INDIA VOTES 2024: Will make up for ‘BJP’s 10 lost years’, Manish Tewari gives assurance to Chandigarh residents

Pastor held for sending secret info to Pakistan

Pastor held for sending secret info to Pakistan

Haryana student jumps to death at varsity hostel

5 of snatchers’ gang land in police net

Despite Balbir Singh Seechewal’s ‘green manifesto’, environment not a burning issue in Punjab

Divyangs, elderly persons urged to use Sakhsham app for poll-related facilities

district remains on top in poll code violation plaints, 100% resolved

district remains on top in poll code violation plaints, 100% resolved

Common admission portal total failure, says aided colleges’ body

Tragedy averted as truck overturns at flyover

Thieves strike at six shops in Khanna, Machhiwara

20 booked for robbing farmer of wheat-laden tractor-trailer

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

DC holds meet to chalk out anti-flood plans

Commission agents protest slow lifting of procured wheat

First stage of EVM randomisation done at Fatehgarh Sahib