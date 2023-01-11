Arsh Dalla funded gangsters through hawala

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 10

Arshdeep Singh Gill, alias Arsh Dalla, who was declared an ‘individual terrorist’ by the Indian government on Monday is one of the most-wanted terrorist and a radicalised gangster of Punjab. He is currently a permanent resident of Canada.

Involved in heinous crimes such as murder, extortion and targeted killings, he is facing 20 FIRs. But more than these crimes, he is notorious for generating funds and providing logistical support to gangsters and criminals.

According to Punjab Police records, he transfers money from Canada to India to his associates who utilise it to commit various crimes. While investigating an extortion case, the arrested men disclosed that they had received money from Arshdeep through hawala.

Officials said the categorisation of a terrorists as ‘individual terrorist’ is important for booking him under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act or his arrest by Interpol as well as extradition to India. Earlier, the Indian government used to ban terrorist organisations, not individuals. Members of such banned organisations would float a new outfit or join another to escape scrutiny. To check this practice, the Union government through the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has recently started categorising terrorists as ‘individual terrorists’.

In August 2017, Arshdeep, with the help of the Moga police, got a police clearance certificate. At that time, he was wanted in three police cases. Later, a constable was suspended for giving him police clearance.

He went to Canada on October 22, 2018, on a visitor visa. He also obtained a permanent residency in Canada based on this passport.

A look-out notice has also been issued against him and open-dated warrant has been issued in five cases.

An associate of terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjer of Khalistan Tiger Force, he was tasked to carry out targeted killings in Punjab. Consequently, he got murdered two Dera Sacha Sauda followers through his associates in 2020 and 2021.

