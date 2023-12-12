Art centre to come up in memory of playwright

Tribune News Service

Mansa, December 11

Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Investment Promotion and Hospitality Minister Anmol Gagan Mann said the government was committed to making the state ‘Rangla Punjab’ and reviving the culture of the state. She also announced that the Tourism Department would open an art centre in Mansa in the memory of playwright Ajmer Aulakh.

She said that, “I feel happy and proud to say that the great playwright Ajmer Aulakh and other artistes were born on the land of Mansa. The people of Mansa are good natured, honest and hardworking and I will be lucky to do something for them,” she said.

Anmol said this on the occasion of ‘Dunes’ fair being organised at the local Government Nehru Memorial College on Sunday night, where she was the chief guest. Budhlada MLA and Aam Aadmi Party (Punjab) executive president Budh Ram, Mansa MLA Vijay Singla, Sardulgarh MLA Gurpreet Singh Bananwali and Lehragaga MLA Varinder Goyal also participated as special guests.

Talking to the media, she said that the state government was making efforts to promote tourism in the state. The minister said that fairs like ‘Dunes’ were being conducted in various districts by the Tourism Department. The minister added that the government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was striving to organise fairs highlighting the culture of each district and to make the young generation aware of it.

#Anmol Gagan Mann #Mansa