Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann leaves for Delhi, says AAP will stand like a rock behind him

Chandigarh, March 22
As Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday left for Delhi to express solidarity with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, the AAP has asked its supporters to reach Amb Sahib Gurdwara in Mohali near here to lodge a protest at 12 noon.
The party has planned statewide protests in Punjab.
AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said volunteers have already started reaching Mohali for the protests. “The protest will be led by the state unit's working president Budh Ram.”
He said the Punjab Chief Minister would participate in a protest in Delhi.
“You will arrest Arvind Kejriwal but how will you arrest his thinking... Arvind Kejriwal is not a person but an idea and we stand with our leader like a rock...," CM Mann wrote on his X handle.
