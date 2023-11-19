Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann woo voters with Rs 867 crore projects in Hoshiarpur

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Hoshiarpur, November 18

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday seemed to have got into poll mode by holding first of its ‘Vikas Kranti rally’ in Hoshiarpur.

The entire AAP top brass, including party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Sandeep Pathak, MPs Raghav Chadha and Sushil Rinku, all Cabinet ministers of Punjab, and a string of advisers and OSDs got together for the show.

Main projects Rs 550 crore Govt Medical College with 100 MBBS seats

Rs 26.96 crore S Bahadur Amin Chand Soni Institute for training of boys and girls for armed forces exams

Rs 148 crore Sri Guru Ravidass Memorial with auditorium & amphitheatre at Khuralgarh village

Rs 5.75 crore mother-and-child care hospital wing

Announcing 30 projects worth Rs 867 crore for all nine Assembly segments of the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat, Kejriwal and Mann sought votes from electorate for “changing their fate”.

Terming it to be a historic day for Hoshiarpur, Kejriwal said the Lok Sabha seat was getting the biggest-ever welfare package that no previous government had announced earlier.

The Delhi CM said the area would see a new wave of development in the form of 550 playgrounds, 27 Aam Aadmi Party clinics and sewage treatment plants. He also announced opening of a School of Eminence in Hoshiarpur, but did not specify its location. Kejriwal said AAP would open medical colleges in Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Sangrur, Malerkotla and Moga. “Since the previous governments could open only three medical colleges in a span of 75 years, we shall be able to outperform them in a matter of just five years,” he said.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Bhagwant Mann #Hoshiarpur