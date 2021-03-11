Arvind Kejriwal in Chandigarh tomorrow for Telangana CM’s event to extend relief to kin of farmers who died during stir

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 20

Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal is expected to visit Chandigarh on Sunday. This will be his first visit to the city since CM Bhagwant Mann took over the reins of the state government.

The AAP national convener had last visited the city for Mann’s swearing-in ceremony in March. Kejriwal will attend an event being organised by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who is coming to extend financial help to the families of farmers who had lost their lives during the year-long agitation against the three central farm laws, which were withdrawn in November last year.

Speculations are rife about the visit, considering three non-BJP and non-Congress CMs will be together on Sunday. Almost 700 farmers from the state had died during the course of the struggle. CM Mann is expected to be present at the event. The Telangana CM will distribute Rs 3 lakh each as compensation to the families of the farmers. The Telangana Government has identified the families from Punjab, Haryana, UP and Delhi, for this purpose.

Chief agricultural officers from Punjab have been directed to bring along a family member each of deceased farmer for the event.

#arvind kejriwal #bhagwant mann