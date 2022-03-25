Arvind Kejriwal meets Bhagwant Mann, Rajya Sabha nominees

New Delhi, March 24
AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today met his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann and party’s five NEET-nominated Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab at his residence in Delhi today.
“We all have to live up to the expectations of people. We have to make sure that we remember our goal of fulfilling the dreams of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar.” —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety
Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...
Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...
Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case
Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7