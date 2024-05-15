Arvind Kejriwal to visit Punjab for campaigning on Thursday; to take out roadshow in Amritsar

Chandigarh, May 15
Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal will visit Punjab for election campaigning on Thursday.
A roadshow is being planned at Amritsar on Thursday evening.
After the roadshow, Kejriwal will also pay obeisance at the Golden Temple.
Kejriwal had recently been released on bail to campaign for the general election.
