Arvind Kejriwal using Punjabis for vested interests: Shiromani Akali Dal

Tribune News Service

Sangrur/Barnala, February 14

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal today alleged the Aam Aadmi party (AAP) had vitiated the political atmosphere in the state.

Addressing public gatherings in favour of party’s candidate Winnerjit Singh Goldy at Sangrur and Kulwant Singh Kanta at Barnala, the SAD president said Kejriwal only wanted to use Punjab as a stepping stone to success.

Harsimrat Badal, SAD leader Mann silent Bhagwant Mann is acting in a spineless manner. He hasn’t questioned Kejriwal even once over his anti-Punjab stance on river waters and thermal power plants.

“Kejriwal did not visit Punjab for more than four years after winning 20 seats and emerging as the principal Opposition party in the state. Now also he has no commitment to Punjab. Once he loses here, he will shift to Rajasthan or some other state,” he said.

The SAD president also claimed Kejriwal would end all social welfare facilities in case they reposed faith in AAP.

“It is clear that Kejriwal is trying to fool Punjabis in the same manner as done by Capt Amarinder Singh earlier,” he alleged. —