Arvind Kejriwal’s campaign from Amritsar today

Chandigarh, May 15
National convener of AAP and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will be on the state’s visit on May 16. He will reach Amritsar on Thursday and from the holy land, he will start his election campaign.
According to information, Kejriwal will hold a mega roadshow in Amritsar on May 16 at 6 pm in favour of AAP candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal. CM Bhagwant Mann will also accompany him in this roadshow. Kejriwal will pay obeisance at Darbar Sahib and Durgiana Temple.
This is Kejriwal’s first visit to Punjab after getting bail. His arrival will strengthen the party’s campaign and also boost the morale of party workers. His joining the campaign will also strengthen Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s Mission Punjab 13-0, said a press release.
